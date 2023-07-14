Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
GADPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.07 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GAPIX) Primary C (GAXCX) S (GAPSX) A (GAPAX) Retirement (GAPRX) Inv (GAPTX) Retirement (GAPUX) Other (GADPX)
GADPX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.07 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GAPIX) Primary C (GAXCX) S (GAPSX) A (GAPAX) Retirement (GAPRX) Inv (GAPTX) Retirement (GAPUX) Other (GADPX)
GADPX (Mutual Fund)

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.07 -0.34%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (GAPIX) Primary C (GAXCX) S (GAPSX) A (GAPAX) Retirement (GAPRX) Inv (GAPTX) Retirement (GAPUX) Other (GADPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund

GADPX | Fund

$20.27

$339 M

3.06%

$0.62

0.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.2%

1 yr return

9.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$339 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund

GADPX | Fund

$20.27

$339 M

3.06%

$0.62

0.23%

GADPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 15.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Dynamic Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 17, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Neill Nuttall

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in a diversified portfolio of global equity asset classes. Such investments may include underlying funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), futures, forwards, options and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund may invest in underlying funds that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter.The Fund uses derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes. The Fund’s use of derivatives may include: (i) futures contracts, including futures based on equity indices; (ii) options, including long and short positions in call options and put options on indices, individual securities or currencies, and options on futures contracts; (iii) currency forwards and non-deliverable forwards; (iv) swaps, including equity, currency, interest rate, total return, and credit default swaps; and (v) interest rate derivatives (for hedging or when risk assets decline in value) to gain exposure to securities in the global asset classes. Given the dynamic nature of the Investment Adviser’s process and the underlying exposures within the Fund, the Fund’s overall exposure to derivative instruments will vary over time. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may also hold significant amounts of U.S. Treasuries or short-term investments, including money market funds, repurchase agreements, cash and time deposits.The Fund may use leverage (e.g., by borrowing or through derivatives). As a result, the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures may at times exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.The Fund intends to have investments economically tied to at least three countries, including the United States, and may invest in the securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund seeks broad representation of large-cap and mid-cap issuers across major countries and sectors of the international economy, with some exposure to small-cap issuers.Unless otherwise stated herein, the Fund’s investment in any of the underlying funds may exceed 25% of its Net Assets. The Investment Adviser expects that the Fund may invest a relatively significant percentage of its assets in the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® International Equity ETF, Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF, and Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF, and the Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Insights, Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights, Goldman Sachs Small Cap Equity Insights, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights, Goldman Sachs Global Real Estate Securities, and Goldman Sachs Global Infrastructure Funds.The Investment Adviser generally expects to identify investments using a dynamic management approach. This approach considers global equity and downside risks. The Investment Adviser will consider these risks in terms of the desired market exposure for a given global equity asset class.The Fund’s benchmark index is the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) (Net, USD, Unhedged) (the “MSCI® ACWI Index”).THE PARTICULAR UNDERLYING FUNDS IN WHICH THE FUND MAY INVEST MAY BE CHANGED FROM TIME TO TIME WITHOUT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OR NOTICE.
Read More

GADPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GADPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 18.57%
1 Yr 9.5% 17.3% 252.4% 43.07%
3 Yr 2.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 61.19%
5 Yr 1.0%* 0.1% 32.7% 48.46%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 49.35%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GADPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -24.3% 957.1% 57.57%
2021 3.4% -38.3% 47.1% 63.72%
2020 3.4% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 4.4% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GADPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.2% -35.6% 29.2% 19.24%
1 Yr 9.5% 11.4% 252.4% 39.43%
3 Yr 2.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.00%
5 Yr 1.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 46.58%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 48.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GADPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -24.3% 957.1% 57.57%
2021 3.4% -33.1% 47.1% 64.10%
2020 3.4% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 4.4% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

GADPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GADPX Category Low Category High GADPX % Rank
Net Assets 339 M 199 K 133 B 38.38%
Number of Holdings 70 1 9075 52.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 355 M -18 M 37.6 B 19.60%
Weighting of Top 10 87.58% 9.1% 100.0% 3.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  2. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  3. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  4. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Mar21 10.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GADPX % Rank
Stocks 		94.48% 61.84% 125.47% 94.16%
Cash 		5.43% -174.70% 23.12% 4.30%
Other 		0.06% -13.98% 19.14% 22.69%
Bonds 		0.03% -1.50% 161.67% 84.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 16.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 83.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GADPX % Rank
Technology 		18.79% 0.00% 49.87% 59.80%
Financial Services 		15.02% 0.00% 38.42% 64.54%
Healthcare 		12.00% 0.00% 35.42% 52.64%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.51% 0.00% 40.94% 38.00%
Industrials 		10.46% 0.00% 44.06% 55.29%
Consumer Defense 		8.11% 0.00% 73.28% 37.00%
Communication Services 		7.07% 0.00% 57.66% 49.34%
Basic Materials 		5.40% 0.00% 38.60% 35.46%
Real Estate 		4.71% 0.00% 39.48% 12.89%
Energy 		3.78% 0.00% 21.15% 45.48%
Utilities 		3.15% 0.00% 29.12% 28.63%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GADPX % Rank
Non US 		48.32% 0.58% 99.46% 36.23%
US 		46.16% 0.13% 103.82% 80.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GADPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		99.17% 0.00% 100.00% 71.48%
Derivative 		0.81% 0.00% 100.00% 9.62%
Corporate 		0.02% 0.00% 99.70% 25.39%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 83.56%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 83.56%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.90%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GADPX % Rank
US 		0.03% -0.01% 130.80% 84.36%
Non US 		0.00% -11.21% 30.87% 83.59%

GADPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GADPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.23% 0.01% 44.27% 96.92%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.82% 6.78%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GADPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GADPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GADPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 395.00% 9.75%

GADPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GADPX Category Low Category High GADPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.06% 0.00% 3.26% 84.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GADPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GADPX Category Low Category High GADPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -4.27% 12.65% 30.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GADPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GADPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Neill Nuttall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 19, 2019

3.28

3.3%

Neill Nuttall is a managing director and the chief investment officer of the Multi-Asset Solutions Group (MAS) in Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM). He also serves as chairman of the MAS Investment Committee. Neill joined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in GSAM in 2014. Prior to joining the firm, Neill worked for almost 30 years at JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) and its heritage firms, based for 14 years in Hong Kong and subsequently in London. From 2006, Neill served as chief investment officer and head of JPMAM’s Global Multi Asset Group (GMAG) and latterly as head of Asset Allocation for GMAG. Prior to joining GMAG, Neill served as a managing director and senior strategist within JPMAM’s Currency Group. Previous roles included senior investing positions at Jardine Fleming Investment Management in the International Multi-Asset Portfolios Group. Prior to joining JPMAM, Neill worked for Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and Thailand. Neill earned a BA (Hons) in politics from the University of Exeter.

Siwen Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 24, 2021

1.02

1.0%

Mr. Wu is a Vice President focusing on multi-asset funds and institutional portfolios within the Global Portfolio Solutions (GPS) Group in GSAM. Prior to joining GPS in 2014, Mr. Wu spent two years in the Market Risk Management Group at Goldman Sachs where he worked on risk analysis and capital efficiency projects for the Securities Division businesses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×