The investment strategies GMO pursues for the Fund are intended to complement the strategies it is pursuing for GMO Global Asset Allocation Fund and other funds and accounts it manages. Accordingly, the Fund is not intended to serve as a standalone investment.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by bonds, forward contracts or derivatives such as options, futures contracts, or swap agreements. GMO uses a variety of fundamental and quantitative processes to manage the Fund. GMO evaluates the relative attractiveness of particular markets and instruments using various fixed income risk premium measures, which typically include, among others, term structure, foreign exchange, volatility, credit, and liquidity.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests directly and indirectly (e.g., through other GMO Funds or derivatives) at least 80% of its assets in bonds (see “Name Policies”). The term “bond” includes (i) obligations of an issuer to make payments on future dates of principal, interest (whether fixed or variable) or both and (ii) synthetic debt instruments created by GMO by investing in derivatives (e.g., a futures contract, swap contract, forward currency contract, or option). The Fund may invest in bonds of any kind (e.g., bonds of any maturity, duration, or credit quality).

The Fund may invest in any sector of the bond market and is not required to maintain a minimum or maximum allocation of investments in any one sector. The sectors and types of bonds in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to:

inflation-indexed bonds issued by the U.S. government (including Inflation-Protected Securities) and non-U.S. governments and their respective agencies or instrumentalities (whether or not guaranteed or insured by those governments) and inflation-indexed bonds issued by corporations; ​ investment grade bonds denominated in various currencies, including bonds issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. governments and their respective agencies or instrumentalities (whether or not guaranteed or insured by those governments), corporations and municipalities (taxable and tax-exempt); ​ below investment grade bonds (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”); ​ emerging country sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt; ​ asset-backed securities, including mortgage related and mortgage-backed securities; ​ exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as an alternative to direct investments in bonds; ​ other pooled investment vehicles, including vehicles managed by GMO and vehicles unaffiliated with GMO; and ​ commodities. ​ From time to time, the Fund may have some direct or indirect exposure to equities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund also may invest in exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives, including futures contracts, currency options, forward currency contracts, repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements, swap contracts (such as credit default swaps, swaps on securities and securities indices, total return swaps, interest rate swaps, currency swaps, cross currency basis swaps, commodity swaps, inflation swaps, municipal swaps, and other types of swaps), interest rate options, and other types of derivatives. In addition, the Fund may lend its portfolio securities. The Fund is not limited in its use of derivatives or in the total notional value of its derivative positions. Leverage is not a principal component of the Fund’s investment strategy. However, because of its derivative positions, the Fund may at times have gross investment exposure in excess of its net assets (i.e. the Fund may be leveraged), and therefore may be subject to higher risk of loss during those times than when the Fund is not leveraged. The Fund’s performance can depend substantially on the performance of assets or indices underlying its derivatives even though it does not own those assets or indices. The Fund may gain exposure to the investments described above by investing in shares of other GMO Funds, including U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds. The Fund may invest up to 100% of its assets in below investment grade bonds. GMO does not seek to maintain a specified interest rate duration for the Fund, and the Fund’s interest rate duration will change depending on the Fund’s investments and GMO’s assessment of different sectors of the bond market. The Fund’s interest rate duration may be positive or negative. The Fund’s performance may differ significantly from that of its benchmark. In seeking to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of the Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. Read More Performance GABFX - Performance Return Ranking - Trailing Period GABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 0.2% -7.2% 18.1% 74.54% 1 Yr -5.3% -18.7% 21.2% 89.01% 3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 78.11% 5 Yr -1.8%* -29.7% 29.3% 37.34% 10 Yr -1.9%* -27.4% 13.2% 71.75% * Annualized Return Ranking - Calendar Period GABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -15.4% -31.8% 18.4% 72.05% 2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 29.17% 2020 3.2% -20.2% 60.6% 1.93% 2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 71.75% 2018 -0.8% -12.3% 0.7% 35.56% Total Return Ranking - Trailing Period GABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) YTD 0.2% -11.7% 18.1% 74.54% 1 Yr -5.3% -18.7% 38.5% 88.33% 3 Yr -4.7%* -23.6% 52.8% 78.08% 5 Yr -1.8%* -29.7% 30.1% 42.51% 10 Yr -0.5%* -27.4% 16.4% 39.93% * Annualized Total Return Ranking - Calendar Period GABFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) 2022 -15.4% -31.8% 18.4% 72.05% 2021 -0.2% -14.3% 15.8% 29.17% 2020 3.2% -20.2% 60.6% 1.93% 2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 72.44% 2018 -0.7% -12.3% 1.5% 48.18% NAV & Total Return History Holdings GABFX - Holdings Concentration Analysis GABFX Category Low Category High GABFX % Rank Net Assets 26.2 M 100 124 B 96.40% Number of Holdings 7 2 8175 96.08% Net Assets in Top 10 38.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 70.49% Weighting of Top 10 N/A 4.3% 105.0% 2.29% Top 10 Holdings United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 61.16% United States Treasury Notes 1.13% 53.29% United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 38.40% United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 38.18% United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 18.25% United States Treasury Bonds 1.75% 15.15% United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 14.87% United States Treasury Notes 0.13% 13.12% United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 10.92% United States Treasury Notes 0.5% 9.70% Asset Allocation Weighting Return Low Return High GABFX % Rank Bonds 99.59% -150.81% 180.51% 8.72% Cash 0.57% -261.12% 258.91% 84.45% Stocks 0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 91.28% Preferred Stocks 0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 96.37% Convertible Bonds 0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 98.26% Other -0.16% -25.82% 276.99% 93.31% Bond Sector Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High GABFX % Rank Government 99.43% 0.00% 99.43% 0.29% Cash & Equivalents 0.57% 0.00% 100.00% 96.50% Derivative 0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 94.90% Securitized 0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 99.12% Corporate 0.00% 0.00% 97.25% 99.85% Municipal 0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 91.82% Bond Geographic Breakdown Weighting Return Low Return High GABFX % Rank US 99.59% -151.11% 194.51% 3.49% Non US 0.00% -136.75% 104.82% 99.27% Expenses GABFX - Expenses Operational Fees GABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.01% 26.65% 97.19% Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 2.29% 3.67% 12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A Sales Fees GABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A Trading Fees GABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A Related Fees Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees. GABFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%) Turnover 209.00% 0.00% 632.00% 89.76% Distributions GABFX - Distributions Dividend Yield Analysis GABFX Category Low Category High GABFX % Rank Dividend Yield 4.44% 0.00% 15.93% 97.33% Dividend Distribution Analysis GABFX Category Low Category High Category Mod Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually Net Income Ratio Analysis GABFX Category Low Category High GABFX % Rank Net Income Ratio 1.60% -1.55% 11.51% 84.25% Capital Gain Distribution Analysis GABFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly Distributions History Date Amount Type Jul 07, 2022 $0.146 OrdinaryDividend Dec 20, 2021 $0.436 OrdinaryDividend Dec 18, 2020 $0.239 OrdinaryDividend Jul 02, 2020 $0.053 OrdinaryDividend Dec 20, 2019 $0.546 OrdinaryDividend Jul 10, 2019 $0.493 OrdinaryDividend Dec 19, 2018 $0.914 OrdinaryDividend Jun 20, 2018 $0.182 ExtraDividend Dec 19, 2017 $0.238 OrdinaryDividend Jul 08, 2015 $1.624 OrdinaryDividend Jul 10, 2014 $0.012 OrdinaryDividend Dec 20, 2013 $0.050 OrdinaryDividend May 25, 2012 $0.012 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2011 $0.081 OrdinaryDividend Sep 22, 2011 $0.264 ExtraDividend Aug 10, 2011 $0.149 ExtraDividend Jun 13, 2011 $0.027 OrdinaryDividend Dec 27, 2010 $0.314 OrdinaryDividend Jun 11, 2010 $0.198 OrdinaryDividend Dec 24, 2009 $0.613 OrdinaryDividend View More + Fund Manager Analysis GABFX - Fund Manager Analysis Managers Ben Inker Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Nov 03, 2014 7.58 7.6% Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder. John Thorndike Start Date Tenure Tenure Rank Jun 30, 2019 2.92 2.9% John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College. Tenure Analysis Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode 0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19