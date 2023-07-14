Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
0.4%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$1.89 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 0.34%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 70.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FZOMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|53.30%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|26.04%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FZOMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|3.54%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|20.55%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FZOMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|42.19%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|22.57%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|2.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FZOMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|4.07%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|20.55%
|2020
|N/A
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|Net Assets
|1.89 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|44.37%
|Number of Holdings
|497
|4
|4919
|43.92%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|756 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|30.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.59%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|20.44%
|Bonds
|91.37%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|64.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.78%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|17.53%
|Cash
|3.84%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|46.35%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|40.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|45.14%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|31.08%
|Corporate
|39.29%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|51.04%
|Government
|35.80%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|23.61%
|Securitized
|21.07%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|63.72%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.84%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|54.69%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|42.36%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|63.89%
|US
|80.37%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|46.01%
|Non US
|11.00%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|58.16%
|FZOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.34%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|85.41%
|Management Fee
|0.30%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|40.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FZOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FZOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FZOMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|70.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|44.22%
|FZOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZOMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.04%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|87.85%
|FZOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FZOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZOMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|83.84%
|FZOMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 01, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Dave DeBiase is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2006, Mr. DeBiase has worked as a trader and portfolio manager. Before joining Fidelity in 2006, he worked as a senior structured products analyst at Standish Mellon Asset Management. He has been in the investment industry since 2000. Mr. DeBiase earned his bachelor of business science degree in accounting from Bentley College and his master of business administration degree from Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder and a board member of the Hamilton Wenham Edfund, which provides grants to promote educational excellence within the Hamilton Wenham school district.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Rob Galusza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Before joining Fidelity in 1987, Mr. Galusza was an international underwriter at Chubb and Son Inc. In this capacity, he performed risk analysis on international corporations. He has been in the insu rance and investments industries since 1985. Mr. Galusza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance, with concentrations in investments and marketing, from Babson College and his master of science in finance degree from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 15, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Julian Potenza is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMR Co.), the investment advisor for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2007, Mr. Potenza was a credit analyst at Investors Bank and Trust. He has been in the investment industry since 2003. Mr. Potenza earned his bachelor of science degree in finance and economics from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. He is also a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
