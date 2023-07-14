Normally investing at least 80% of assets in investment-grade debt securities (those of medium and high quality) of all types and repurchase agreements for those securities. Normally maintaining a duration of 1 year or less. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the Bloomberg US Treasury Bill: 6-9 Months Index. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity of two years or less. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Investing more than 25% of total assets in the financial services industries. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.