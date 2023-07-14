Home
Vitals

YTD Return

12.9%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FZILX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® ZERO International Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Louis Bottari

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠ and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠ is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to reflect the performance of non-U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.
Read More

FZILX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% 2.1% 19.2% 51.21%
1 Yr 16.1% -20.6% 27.8% 64.68%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 42.71%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 52.96%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 47.63%
2020 3.0% -10.4% 121.9% 42.01%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.81%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.9% -16.4% 19.2% 50.92%
1 Yr 16.1% -27.2% 27.8% 60.43%
3 Yr 4.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 41.59%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZILX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.2% -43.6% 71.3% 52.96%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 47.63%
2020 3.0% -10.4% 121.9% 42.01%
2019 4.4% -0.5% 8.5% 55.81%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FZILX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FZILX Category Low Category High FZILX % Rank
Net Assets 3.01 B 1.02 M 369 B 23.09%
Number of Holdings 2457 1 10801 4.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 372 M 0 34.5 B 32.81%
Weighting of Top 10 12.62% 1.9% 101.9% 88.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  2. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  3. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  4. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  5. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  6. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  7. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  8. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  9. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%
  10. MSCI EAFE Index Future Dec 20 2.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FZILX % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% 0.00% 122.60% 14.39%
Bonds 		0.12% -10.79% 71.30% 8.83%
Other 		0.09% -16.47% 17.36% 24.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 1.87% 8.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 30.81%
Cash 		-0.10% -65.15% 100.00% 94.86%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZILX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.96% 0.00% 47.75% 24.16%
Industrials 		12.71% 5.17% 99.49% 70.89%
Technology 		11.70% 0.00% 36.32% 48.91%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.28% 0.00% 36.36% 49.78%
Healthcare 		9.74% 0.00% 21.01% 72.63%
Basic Materials 		8.92% 0.00% 23.86% 34.79%
Consumer Defense 		8.21% 0.00% 32.29% 69.72%
Communication Services 		6.89% 0.00% 21.69% 34.06%
Energy 		5.55% 0.00% 16.89% 37.55%
Utilities 		3.14% 0.00% 13.68% 41.19%
Real Estate 		2.90% 0.00% 14.59% 25.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZILX % Rank
Non US 		98.92% 0.00% 124.02% 10.98%
US 		0.97% -7.71% 68.98% 74.61%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZILX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		94.60% 0.00% 100.00% 74.19%
Government 		5.07% 0.00% 44.25% 4.57%
Corporate 		0.33% 0.00% 100.00% 14.43%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.61% 99.96% 46.77%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 47.51% 29.31%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.17% 29.31%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZILX % Rank
US 		0.12% -0.01% 71.30% 6.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 14.08% 32.38%

FZILX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FZILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 99.58%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 1.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FZILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FZILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FZILX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 2.00% 247.00% 8.79%

FZILX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FZILX Category Low Category High FZILX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.40% 0.00% 13.15% 11.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FZILX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FZILX Category Low Category High FZILX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.50% -0.93% 6.38% 16.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FZILX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FZILX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Louis Bottari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Mr. Bottari has worked as an assistant portfolio manager, portfolio manager, and senior portfolio manager with Geode since May 2008. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, he is responsible for quantitative research and new product development. Prior to joining Geode, Bottari was employed by Fidelity in 1991 and served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager with Pyramis Global Advisors from 2005 to 2008.

Robert Regan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Robert Regan is a Portfolio Manager. He has been with Geode since 2016. Prior to joining Geode, Mr. Regan was a Senior Implementation Portfolio Manager at State Street Global Advisors from 2008 to 2016. Previously, Mr. Regan was employed by PanAgora Asset Management from 1997 to 2008, most recently as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Regan began his career at Investors Bank and Trust.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

