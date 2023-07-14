Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠ and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠ is a float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to reflect the performance of non-U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index℠. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.