Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
9.9%
1 yr return
12.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.3%
Net Assets
$1.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
14.5%
Expense Ratio 0.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 42.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FZAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|52.53%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|30.81%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|46.86%
|5 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|55.83%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|59.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|FZAMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.9%
|-27.0%
|31.6%
|45.96%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|22.92%
|3 Yr
|6.2%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|45.99%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|49.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|57.39%
* Annualized
|FZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.44 B
|481 K
|145 B
|25.44%
|Number of Holdings
|191
|1
|2445
|33.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|211 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|26.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.47%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|64.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAMX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.67%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|84.92%
|Cash
|4.33%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|11.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|17.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|18.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|16.33%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|17.09%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAMX % Rank
|Industrials
|15.63%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|54.41%
|Financial Services
|14.54%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|40.55%
|Technology
|14.48%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|62.72%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.93%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|49.37%
|Healthcare
|9.60%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|59.45%
|Real Estate
|8.96%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|37.03%
|Basic Materials
|8.78%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|6.05%
|Energy
|5.15%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|48.61%
|Utilities
|4.39%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|40.05%
|Consumer Defense
|4.21%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|41.56%
|Communication Services
|1.34%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|82.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAMX % Rank
|US
|87.26%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|87.69%
|Non US
|8.41%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|10.55%
|FZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.61%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|78.97%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FZAMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|42.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|44.99%
|FZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|43.47%
|FZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.51%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|38.48%
|FZAMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2004
17.81
17.8%
Allen is a vice president and portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2019
3.25
3.3%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Sherwood has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
