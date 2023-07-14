Home
Fidelity Advisor® Mid Cap II Fund

mutual fund
FZAMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$21.8 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FIIMX) Primary M (FITIX) C (FIICX) A (FIIAX) Inst (FZAMX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

12.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.3%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FZAMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Mid Cap II Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Allen

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies with medium market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap® Index or the S&P MidCap 400® Index). Potentially investing in companies with smaller or larger market capitalizations. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
FZAMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -23.7% 31.6% 52.53%
1 Yr 12.3% -41.1% 28.9% 30.81%
3 Yr 6.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 46.86%
5 Yr -0.3%* -15.0% 80.8% 55.83%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 59.25%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -52.6% 20.1% 47.69%
2021 2.5% -25.0% 15.1% 73.89%
2020 5.4% -2.9% 196.6% 16.53%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 8.3% 70.09%
2018 -4.9% -11.1% 0.0% 71.01%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -27.0% 31.6% 45.96%
1 Yr 12.3% -41.1% 48.6% 22.92%
3 Yr 6.2%* -20.7% 20.7% 45.99%
5 Yr 1.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 49.12%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 57.39%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZAMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.3% -52.6% 20.1% 47.69%
2021 2.5% -25.0% 15.1% 73.89%
2020 5.4% -2.9% 196.6% 16.53%
2019 4.5% -2.6% 8.3% 70.09%
2018 -3.2% -11.1% 0.0% 58.28%

NAV & Total Return History

FZAMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FZAMX Category Low Category High FZAMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 481 K 145 B 25.44%
Number of Holdings 191 1 2445 33.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 211 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 26.63%
Weighting of Top 10 14.47% 2.9% 100.0% 64.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.20%
  2. Generac Holdings Inc 2.02%
  3. Caesars Entertainment Inc 1.70%
  4. Akamai Technologies Inc 1.57%
  5. Molina Healthcare Inc 1.56%
  6. Sunrun Inc 1.38%
  7. SolarEdge Technologies Inc 1.29%
  8. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 1.29%
  9. Clearway Energy Inc Class C 1.28%
  10. The AES Corp 1.25%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAMX % Rank
Stocks 		95.67% 0.00% 100.57% 84.92%
Cash 		4.33% -2.51% 100.00% 11.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 17.09%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 18.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 16.33%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 17.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAMX % Rank
Industrials 		15.63% 0.00% 45.89% 54.41%
Financial Services 		14.54% 0.00% 46.10% 40.55%
Technology 		14.48% 0.00% 40.65% 62.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.93% 2.49% 46.48% 49.37%
Healthcare 		9.60% 0.00% 47.15% 59.45%
Real Estate 		8.96% 0.00% 25.82% 37.03%
Basic Materials 		8.78% 0.00% 26.18% 6.05%
Energy 		5.15% 0.00% 58.13% 48.61%
Utilities 		4.39% 0.00% 18.97% 40.05%
Consumer Defense 		4.21% 0.00% 32.18% 41.56%
Communication Services 		1.34% 0.00% 30.98% 82.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAMX % Rank
US 		87.26% 0.00% 100.04% 87.69%
Non US 		8.41% 0.00% 27.19% 10.55%

FZAMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FZAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.61% 0.03% 33.98% 78.97%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 1.50% 30.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

FZAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FZAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FZAMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 0.00% 321.00% 44.99%

FZAMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FZAMX Category Low Category High FZAMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 43.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FZAMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FZAMX Category Low Category High FZAMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -2.06% 3.38% 38.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FZAMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FZAMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Allen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 12, 2004

17.81

17.8%

Allen is a vice president and portfolio manager with Fidelity Investments. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Daniel Sherwood

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2019

3.25

3.3%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Mr. Sherwood has worked as a research analyst and a portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

