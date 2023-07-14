Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies with medium market capitalizations (which, for purposes of this fund, are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell Midcap® Index or the S&P MidCap 400® Index). Potentially investing in companies with smaller or larger market capitalizations. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.