Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Allocating investments across countries and regions. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.