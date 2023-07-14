Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
FZAHX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$133.63 -0.7 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
M (FAGOX) Primary Inst (FAGCX) A (FAGAX) C (FACGX) Inst (FZAHX)
FZAHX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$133.63 -0.7 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
M (FAGOX) Primary Inst (FAGCX) A (FAGAX) C (FACGX) Inst (FZAHX)
FZAHX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$133.63 -0.7 -0.52%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
M (FAGOX) Primary Inst (FAGCX) A (FAGAX) C (FACGX) Inst (FZAHX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund

FZAHX | Fund

$133.63

$16.9 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.67%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.9%

1 yr return

27.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$16.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$134.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.67%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund

FZAHX | Fund

$133.63

$16.9 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.67%

FZAHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.31%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kyle Weaver

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes have above-average growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "growth" stocks). Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FZAHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.9% -41.7% 64.0% 18.73%
1 Yr 27.8% -46.2% 77.9% 7.72%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 40.33%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 9.52%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 1.44%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.39%
2021 1.1% -31.0% 26.7% 68.64%
2020 17.2% -13.0% 34.8% 5.19%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.00%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 2.0% 2.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FZAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.9% -41.7% 64.0% 17.42%
1 Yr 27.8% -46.2% 77.9% 6.82%
3 Yr 2.3%* -41.7% 28.4% 40.07%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.3% 23.8% 11.81%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 1.34%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FZAHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.2% -85.9% 81.6% 67.39%
2021 1.1% -31.0% 26.7% 68.64%
2020 17.2% -13.0% 34.8% 5.19%
2019 7.9% -6.0% 10.6% 5.00%
2018 0.6% -15.9% 3.1% 7.05%

NAV & Total Return History

FZAHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FZAHX Category Low Category High FZAHX % Rank
Net Assets 16.9 B 189 K 222 B 9.37%
Number of Holdings 260 2 3509 9.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.73 B -1.37 M 104 B 14.26%
Weighting of Top 10 38.43% 11.4% 116.5% 82.45%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.39%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 6.19%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 4.96%
  4. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  5. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  6. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  7. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  8. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  9. Tesla Inc 3.62%
  10. Tesla Inc 3.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAHX % Rank
Stocks 		96.10% 50.26% 104.50% 82.11%
Other 		4.01% -2.66% 17.15% 1.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 4.41% 6.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.11% 0.00% 1.94% 1.32%
Bonds 		0.03% -1.84% 25.77% 2.89%
Cash 		-0.38% -10.83% 49.73% 99.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAHX % Rank
Technology 		37.39% 0.00% 65.70% 43.45%
Communication Services 		19.95% 0.00% 66.40% 4.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.75% 0.00% 62.57% 67.68%
Healthcare 		9.95% 0.00% 39.76% 76.50%
Energy 		6.78% 0.00% 41.09% 6.02%
Basic Materials 		5.36% 0.00% 18.91% 7.67%
Financial Services 		4.10% 0.00% 43.06% 91.84%
Utilities 		2.01% 0.00% 16.07% 8.90%
Industrials 		1.42% 0.00% 30.65% 90.52%
Consumer Defense 		0.21% 0.00% 25.50% 85.16%
Real Estate 		0.09% 0.00% 16.05% 66.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAHX % Rank
US 		86.56% 34.69% 100.00% 87.88%
Non US 		9.54% 0.00% 54.22% 13.03%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAHX % Rank
Corporate 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.61%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 52.99%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.65%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 52.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 52.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 52.65%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FZAHX % Rank
US 		0.03% -1.84% 21.29% 2.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 52.10%

FZAHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FZAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.67% 0.01% 20.29% 78.67%
Management Fee 0.61% 0.00% 1.50% 47.93%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FZAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FZAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FZAHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 316.74% 76.49%

FZAHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FZAHX Category Low Category High FZAHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 59.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FZAHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FZAHX Category Low Category High FZAHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.31% -6.13% 1.75% 49.41%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FZAHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FZAHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kyle Weaver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 14, 2015

6.88

6.9%

Kyle Weaver is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Weaver manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. Mr. Weaver earned his bachelor of arts degree in public policy from Stanford University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×