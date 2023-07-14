Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
34.9%
1 yr return
27.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.5%
Net Assets
$16.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 0.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 66.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FZAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|18.73%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|7.72%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|40.33%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|9.52%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|1.44%
* Annualized
|Period
|FZAHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.9%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|17.42%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|6.82%
|3 Yr
|2.3%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|40.07%
|5 Yr
|9.5%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|11.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|1.34%
* Annualized
|FZAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.9 B
|189 K
|222 B
|9.37%
|Number of Holdings
|260
|2
|3509
|9.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.73 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|14.26%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.43%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|82.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.10%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|82.11%
|Other
|4.01%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|1.81%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.13%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|6.35%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.11%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|1.32%
|Bonds
|0.03%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|2.89%
|Cash
|-0.38%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|99.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Technology
|37.39%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|43.45%
|Communication Services
|19.95%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|4.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.75%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|67.68%
|Healthcare
|9.95%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|76.50%
|Energy
|6.78%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|6.02%
|Basic Materials
|5.36%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|7.67%
|Financial Services
|4.10%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|91.84%
|Utilities
|2.01%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|8.90%
|Industrials
|1.42%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|90.52%
|Consumer Defense
|0.21%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|85.16%
|Real Estate
|0.09%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|66.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAHX % Rank
|US
|86.56%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|87.88%
|Non US
|9.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|13.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Corporate
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.61%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|52.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.65%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|52.30%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|52.30%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|52.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FZAHX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|2.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|52.10%
|FZAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.67%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|78.67%
|Management Fee
|0.61%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|47.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|FZAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FZAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FZAHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|66.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|76.49%
|FZAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|59.31%
|FZAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FZAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FZAHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.31%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|49.41%
|FZAHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 14, 2015
6.88
6.9%
Kyle Weaver is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Weaver manages Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund, VIP Growth Opportunities Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund. Mr. Weaver earned his bachelor of arts degree in public policy from Stanford University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
