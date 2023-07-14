Normally investing at least 80% of assets in Fidelity® funds (including mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)) that invest in securities of issuers that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have proven or improving sustainability practices based on an evaluation of such issuer's individual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile and in Fidelity® index funds that track an ESG index (underlying Fidelity funds). Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy in which 70% of the fund's assets are allocated to underlying Fidelity® U.S. and international equity mutual funds and ETFs and 30% to underlying Fidelity® bond mutual funds and ETFs. To reflect the Adviser's market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term, the Adviser may overweight or underweight each asset class within the following ranges: equity funds (60%-80%) and bond funds (20%-40%). The Adviser may invest up to 10% of the fund's total assets in commodities, high yield debt (also referred to as junk bonds), floating rate debt, real estate debt, international debt, emerging markets debt or short term funds, but no more than 25% in aggregate within those asset classes. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. Actively managed underlying funds employ sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engage in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see "Fund Basics - Investment Details - Sustainable Investing Exclusions" for additional information.