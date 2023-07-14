Home
FYMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Sustainable Multi-Asset Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Dierdorf

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in Fidelity® funds (including mutual funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)) that invest in securities of issuers that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have proven or improving sustainability practices based on an evaluation of such issuer's individual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile and in Fidelity® index funds that track an ESG index (underlying Fidelity funds). Allocating assets according to a neutral asset allocation strategy in which 70% of the fund's assets are allocated to underlying Fidelity® U.S. and international equity mutual funds and ETFs and 30% to underlying Fidelity® bond mutual funds and ETFs. To reflect the Adviser's market outlook, which is primarily focused on the intermediate term, the Adviser may overweight or underweight each asset class within the following ranges: equity funds (60%-80%) and bond funds (20%-40%). The Adviser may invest up to 10% of the fund's total assets in commodities, high yield debt (also referred to as junk bonds), floating rate debt, real estate debt, international debt, emerging markets debt or short term funds, but no more than 25% in aggregate within those asset classes. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets that the Adviser identifies as having similar emerging markets characteristics. Buying and selling futures contracts (both long and short positions) in an effort to manage cash flows efficiently, remain fully invested, or facilitate asset allocation. Actively managed underlying funds employ sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engage in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see "Fund Basics - Investment Details - Sustainable Investing Exclusions" for additional information.
Read More

FYMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -3.2% 29.3% 29.58%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.9% 32.0% 19.61%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 12.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -37.4% -8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 12.0% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.8% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -14.6% 29.3% 29.26%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.9% 57.6% 19.81%
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 22.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -37.4% -8.2% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 12.0% N/A
2020 N/A -5.7% 7.8% N/A
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FYMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FYMAX Category Low Category High FYMAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.61 M 963 K 126 B 98.40%
Number of Holdings 10 4 7731 91.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.99 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 97.76%
Weighting of Top 10 99.98% 13.3% 100.0% 8.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® U.S. Sustainability Index 24.90%
  2. Fidelity Sustainable International Eq 17.38%
  3. Fidelity Sustainable Cr Pl Bd 15.35%
  4. Fidelity Sustainable Emerging Markets Eq 10.75%
  5. FidelityÂ® Sustainable U.S. Equity Fund 10.73%
  6. FidelityÂ® Intl Sustainability Idx 6.99%
  7. FidelityÂ® Sustainability Bond Index 5.06%
  8. FidelityÂ® Inflation-Prot Bd Index 4.91%
  9. FidelityÂ® Long-Term Trs Bd Index 3.92%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FYMAX % Rank
Stocks 		68.81% 0.19% 99.72% 78.85%
Other 		15.37% -2.61% 17.60% 3.21%
Bonds 		13.73% 0.00% 91.12% 75.32%
Cash 		2.00% -7.71% 88.33% 70.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 26.48% 86.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 83.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYMAX % Rank
Technology 		20.98% 1.07% 52.93% 25.32%
Financial Services 		17.99% 0.28% 52.80% 22.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.77% 0.00% 16.01% 16.35%
Healthcare 		11.72% 0.00% 36.30% 72.12%
Industrials 		10.59% 1.16% 32.55% 49.04%
Communication Services 		7.88% 0.00% 26.62% 29.49%
Consumer Defense 		7.06% 0.00% 27.24% 33.33%
Basic Materials 		4.76% 0.00% 15.48% 34.62%
Energy 		2.68% 0.00% 29.22% 95.19%
Real Estate 		2.41% 0.00% 33.86% 85.58%
Utilities 		2.17% 0.00% 31.67% 78.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYMAX % Rank
US 		34.67% 0.19% 96.85% 95.51%
Non US 		34.14% 0.00% 35.45% 3.53%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYMAX % Rank
Government 		66.36% 0.00% 99.71% 3.53%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.90% 0.00% 100.00% 57.05%
Securitized 		8.29% 0.00% 37.97% 57.37%
Corporate 		7.46% 0.00% 100.00% 93.27%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 38.84% 78.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 81.73%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYMAX % Rank
US 		13.37% 0.00% 91.12% 53.53%
Non US 		0.36% 0.00% 18.39% 82.37%

FYMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 3.35% 79.10%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 1.25% 35.58%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 38.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 23.53%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FYMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% N/A

FYMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FYMAX Category Low Category High FYMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.05% 72.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FYMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FYMAX Category Low Category High FYMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.12% 5.55% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FYMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FYMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Dierdorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Andrew Dierdorf is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since October 2009 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2055 Fund since June 2011, Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014, and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Mr. Dierdorf has worked as a portfolio manager.

Brett Sumsion

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Brett Sumsion is co-manager of each fund, which he has managed since January 2014 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). He has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2060 Fund since August 2014 and Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2014, Mr. Sumsion has worked as a portfolio manager. Mr. Sumsion earned his bachelor of arts degree from Brigham Young University and his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Finola McGuire Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Finola Foley is a portfolio manager in the Global Asset Allocation group at Fidelity Investments. In this role Finola McGuire Foley is co-manager of each fund, which she has managed since June 2018 (other than Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund). She has managed Fidelity Freedom® Index 2065 Fund since June 2019. She also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2003, Ms. Foley has worked as an assistant portfolio manager and portfolio manager Previously, Ms. Foley held various roles within Fidelity, including portfolio analyst and senior business analyst at Strategic Advisers LLC. She has been in the financial industry since joining Fidelity in 2005. Ms. Foley earned her BS in business information systems from University College Cork and her MBA in finance from Bentley University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Bruno Crocco

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Bruno Weinberg Crocco is a co-manager of the fund, which he has co-managed since February 2022. He also manages other funds. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2010, Mr. Crocco has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

