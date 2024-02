• Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), currencies, interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in debt instruments in order to gain exposure to the high yield market. These derivatives principally include: ○ Credit Default Swaps (“CDS”) — The Fund intends to invest in centrally cleared, index-based CDS. CDS provide exposure to the credit of one or more debt issuers referred to as “reference entities.” These instruments are designed to reflect changes in credit quality, including events of default. CDS are most commonly discussed in terms of buying or selling credit protection with respect to a reference entity. Because the Fund seeks to provide long exposure to credit, it will generally be a net seller of credit protection with respect to North American high yield debt issuers. Selling credit protection is equivalent to being “long” credit. Index-based CDS provide credit exposure, through a single trade, to a basket of reference entities. A variety of high yield, index-based CDS with different characteristics are currently available in the marketplace with new issuances occurring periodically. Issuances typically vary in terms of underlying reference entities and maturity and, thus, can have significant differences in performance over time. The Fund intends to typically invest in new issuances of 5.25 year maturity North American high yield, index-based CDS, which are issued every six months on a 100-name basket, which names vary from issue to issue. ○ U.S. Treasury Futures Contracts — The Fund intends to invest in U.S. Treasury futures contracts in order to obtain interest rate exposure similar to the interest rate exposure that is present in high yield bonds but is not present in CDS. U.S. Treasury futures contracts are standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of U.S. Treasury at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. The Fund will generally purchase U.S. Treasury futures contracts as a substitute for a comparable market position in U.S. Treasury notes. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. • U.S. Treasury Obligations — The Fund invests in obligations of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“U.S. Treasury”), including Treasury bills and notes and other obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury, and repurchase agreements fully collateralized by U.S. Treasury securities. These debt securities carry different interest rates, maturities and issue dates. The Fund seeks to maintain exposure to the high yield market regardless of market conditions and without taking defensive positions in cash or other instruments in anticipation of an adverse climate for the high yield market. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.