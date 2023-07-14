FISH: Series R seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments including (but not limited to): inflation-indexed bonds issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. governments and corporations, including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”); corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities; obligations of non-U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government sponsored enterprises; obligations of international agencies or supranational entities; debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities including CBOs, CLOs, other CDOs and other similarly structured securities; floating and variable rate debt instruments; structured notes, including hybrid or “indexed” securities and event-linked bonds; loan participations and assignments; delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities; bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances; repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; and derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the securities referenced above. In pursuing its investment objective of real return, the Portfolio ordinarily expects to invest a substantial portion of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of various maturities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Certain securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. “Real return” equals total return less the estimated cost of inflation, which is typically measured by the change in an official inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds are fixed income securities that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The value of the bond’s principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. The U.S. Treasury uses the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers as the inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds issued by a foreign government are generally adjusted to reflect a comparable inflation index, calculated by that government. The Portfolio invests primarily in investment grade securities, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Portfolio may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Portfolio may invest, subject to applicable law, without limit in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, securities denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, and U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may invest without limit in investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the relevant country’s local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity (“short-term investment grade sovereign debt”), including short-term investment grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to “emerging market” countries other than investments in short-term investment grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers, where as noted above there is no limit. The Portfolio may invest in instruments of any maturity. The average portfolio duration of the Portfolio is expected to vary and may range anywhere from relatively short (e.g., less than two years) to relatively long (e.g., more than ten years) based on PIMCO’s forecast for interest rates. The Portfolio may invest without limit in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, which may relate to fixed income securities, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities, real estate and other assets, and related indices. Although the Portfolio may invest in derivatives of any kind, it expects to invest in futures contracts, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts and to write (sell) put and call options on securities for hedging, risk management or other purposes, including for the purpose or having the effect of creating leverage. The Portfolio may lend its securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions to earn income. The Portfolio may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Portfolio will not change its policy to, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments unless the Portfolio provides shareholders with the notice required by Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as it may be amended or interpreted by the SEC from time to time.