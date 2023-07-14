Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

0.4%

1 yr return

-11.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$257 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 162.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FXIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 6.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series R
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Apr 15, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rodosky

Fund Description

FISH: Series R seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments including (but not limited to): inflation-indexed bonds issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. governments and corporations, including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”); corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities; obligations of non-U.S. governments or their subdivisions, agencies and government sponsored enterprises; obligations of international agencies or supranational entities; debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities; mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities including CBOs, CLOs, other CDOs and other similarly structured securities; floating and variable rate debt instruments; structured notes, including hybrid or “indexed” securities and event-linked bonds; loan participations and assignments; delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities; bank certificates of deposit, fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances; repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; and derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the securities referenced above.In pursuing its investment objective of real return, the Portfolio ordinarily expects to invest a substantial portion of its assets in inflation-indexed bonds of various maturities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Certain securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. “Real return” equals total return less the estimated cost of inflation, which is typically measured by the change in an official inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds are fixed income securities that are structured to provide protection against inflation. The value of the bond’s principal or the interest income paid on the bond is adjusted to track changes in an official inflation measure. The U.S. Treasury uses the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers as the inflation measure. Inflation-indexed bonds issued by a foreign government are generally adjusted to reflect a comparable inflation index, calculated by that government.The Portfolio invests primarily in investment grade securities, but may invest up to 20% of its assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that within such 20% limitation, the Portfolio may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Portfolio may invest, subject to applicable law, without limit in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, securities denominated in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, and U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Portfolio may invest without limit in investment grade sovereign debt denominated in the relevant country’s local currency with less than 1 year remaining to maturity (“short-term investment grade sovereign debt”), including short-term investment grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities of issuers economically tied to “emerging market” countries other than investments in short-term investment grade sovereign debt issued by emerging market issuers, where as noted above there is no limit.The Portfolio may invest in instruments of any maturity. The average portfolio duration of the Portfolio is expected to vary and may range anywhere from relatively short (e.g., less than two years) to relatively long (e.g., more than ten years) based on PIMCO’s forecast for interest rates.The Portfolio may invest without limit in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, which may relate to fixed income securities, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities, real estate and other assets, and related indices. Although the Portfolio may invest in derivatives of any kind, it expects to invest in futures contracts, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts and to write (sell) put and call options on securities for hedging, risk management or other purposes, including for the purpose or having the effect of creating leverage. The Portfolio may lend its securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions to earn income. The Portfolio may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).The Portfolio will not change its policy to, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments unless the Portfolio provides shareholders with the notice required by Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as it may be amended or interpreted by the SEC from time to time.
Read More

FXIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -10.2% 200.9% 48.10%
1 Yr -11.5% -19.6% 151.3% 97.14%
3 Yr -8.0%* -30.3% 8.5% 97.51%
5 Yr -2.5%* -18.4% 9.6% 92.93%
10 Yr -2.7%* -3.2% 4.6% 97.78%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -52.3% -2.9% 97.10%
2021 0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 49.75%
2020 4.5% -11.0% 7.7% 2.00%
2019 2.0% 0.2% 4.1% 6.03%
2018 -1.3% -2.3% 0.1% 94.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.4% -20.7% 200.9% 45.24%
1 Yr -11.5% -19.6% 151.3% 97.62%
3 Yr -8.0%* -30.3% 8.5% 98.01%
5 Yr -2.5%* -18.4% 9.6% 93.33%
10 Yr -2.7%* -3.2% 4.6% 98.46%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.5% -52.3% -2.9% 97.10%
2021 0.3% -4.0% 3.8% 49.75%
2020 4.5% -11.0% 7.7% 2.00%
2019 2.0% 0.2% 4.1% 6.03%
2018 -1.3% -1.9% 0.1% 96.32%

NAV & Total Return History

FXIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FXIRX Category Low Category High FXIRX % Rank
Net Assets 257 M 6.3 M 61.7 B 81.52%
Number of Holdings 400 6 1306 18.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 -49.1 M -122 M 35.7 B 96.68%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 9.2% 100.0% 5.36%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 61.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIRX % Rank
Bonds 		98.70% 59.62% 150.30% 49.29%
Cash 		2.34% -50.72% 30.48% 37.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 3.96% 29.38%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 28.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 11.37%
Other 		-1.23% -1.41% 29.91% 96.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIRX % Rank
Government 		65.36% 6.70% 112.97% 83.41%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.39% 0.00% 18.36% 1.42%
Derivative 		13.40% -20.72% 17.98% 2.37%
Securitized 		4.59% 0.00% 58.03% 33.18%
Corporate 		0.26% 0.00% 50.64% 65.88%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 30.33%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIRX % Rank
US 		107.12% 13.82% 120.98% 2.84%
Non US 		-8.42% -8.42% 54.30% 100.00%

FXIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FXIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.03% 8.35% 97.12%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 0.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FXIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FXIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FXIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 162.00% 0.00% 246.00% 97.01%

FXIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FXIRX Category Low Category High FXIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 31.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FXIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FXIRX Category Low Category High FXIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.71% -0.06% 6.71% 0.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FXIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FXIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Managers

Stephen Rodosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 09, 2019

3.39

3.4%

Mr. Rodosky is a managing director in the Newport Beach office and a portfolio manager for real return and U.S. long duration strategies. He leads the rates liquid products team and also serves as head of talent management for portfolio management in the U.S. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2001, Mr. Rodosky was vice president of institutional sales with Merrill Lynch. He has 25 years of investment experience and holds a master's degree in financial markets from Illinois Institute of Technology. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Daniel He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 11, 2019

2.47

2.5%

Mr. He is a Senior Vice President and portfolio manager. Mr. He is a member of the liquid products group specializing in real return and mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he structured and traded derivative strategies for a global macro hedge fund. He previously developed trading strategies at a hedge fund that focused on foreign exchange volatility. Mr. He has investment experience since 2005 and holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He also holds a master’s degree in financial engineering and an undergraduate degree in computer science from the National University of Singapore.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

