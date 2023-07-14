Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
-6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$1.34 B
Holdings in Top 10
70.2%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 468.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FXIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|57.38%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|92.11%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|96.69%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-29.7%
|29.3%
|80.04%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|78.73%
* Annualized
|Period
|FXIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|93.08%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|78.87%
|2020
|0.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|49.12%
|2019
|0.8%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|69.15%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|8.99%
|Period
|FXIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|56.26%
|1 Yr
|-6.0%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|91.42%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-23.6%
|52.8%
|96.69%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.1%
|82.02%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|84.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|FXIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|93.08%
|2021
|-1.7%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|78.72%
|2020
|0.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|49.12%
|2019
|0.8%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|69.32%
|2018
|-0.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|22.37%
|FXIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.34 B
|100
|124 B
|34.63%
|Number of Holdings
|1074
|2
|8175
|24.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|443 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|27.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|70.16%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|10.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXIMX % Rank
|Bonds
|132.07%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|3.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|5.77%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|10.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|69.48%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|55.96%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|37.94%
|Cash
|-37.85%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|96.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXIMX % Rank
|Securitized
|36.80%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|24.82%
|Government
|26.36%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|18.54%
|Derivative
|16.26%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|16.03%
|Corporate
|15.76%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|74.45%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.99%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|82.07%
|Municipal
|1.82%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|6.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXIMX % Rank
|US
|116.00%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|1.31%
|Non US
|16.07%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|51.74%
|FXIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|0.28%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|0.67%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|FXIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FXIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FXIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|468.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|98.81%
|FXIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|53.37%
|FXIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FXIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.97%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|18.06%
|FXIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.080
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 28, 2020
|$0.054
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.071
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.034
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2016
6.02
6.0%
Mr. Braun is a managing director and generalist portfolio manager in the New York office. Mr. Braun joined PIMCO in 2009 and is head of the U.S. financial institutions group (FIG) and stable value portfolio management teams. He is also a senior member of both the liability-driven investment and the U.S. core portfolio management teams. He oversees management of fixed income investment portfolios for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Braun has 25 years of investment, risk management (including chief risk officer of a large investment company) and actuarial experience. He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a certified Financial Risk Manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 26, 2016
6.02
6.0%
Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
