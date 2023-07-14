Home
Trending ETFs

FXIMX (Mutual Fund)

FXIMX (Mutual Fund)

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M

FXIMX | Fund

$8.44

$1.34 B

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-6.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

70.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 468.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M

FXIMX | Fund

$8.44

$1.34 B

0.00%

0.01%

FXIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PIMCO Fixed Income SHares: Series M
  • Fund Family Name
    PIMCO
  • Inception Date
    Mar 17, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Braun

Fund Description

FISH: Series M seeks to achieve its investment objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments of varying maturities including (but not limited to): mortgage-and other asset-backed securities, such as mortgage pass-through securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage dollar rolls, stripped mortgage-backed securities, CBOs, CLOs, other CDOs and other similarly structured securities and other securities that directly or indirectly represent a participation in, or are secured by and payable from, mortgage loans on real property; obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies and instrumentalities; corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including convertible securities and corporate commercial paper; floating and variable rate debt instruments; structured notes, including hybrid or “indexed” securities and event-linked bonds, loan participations and assignments, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities, debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities and other instrumentalities; bank certificates of deposit and fixed time deposits and bankers’ acceptances; repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements; and derivative instruments that have economic characteristics similar to the securities referenced above.The Portfolio may invest in instruments of any maturity. The average portfolio duration of the Portfolio is expected to vary and may range anywhere from relatively short (e.g., less than two years) to relatively long (e.g., more than ten years) based on PIMCO’s forecast for interest rates.Subject to the limitations set forth in this prospectus, the Portfolio may invest in foreign (non-U.S.) currencies, securities denominated in foreign (non- U.S.) currencies, U.S. dollar denominated securities of foreign issuers, and securities and instruments of issuers that are economically tied to emerging market countries.The Portfolio may invest without limit in securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. Certain of these securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government.The Portfolio may invest up to 50% of its assets in high yield securities (“junk bonds”) rated B or higher by Moody’s, or equivalently rated by S&P or Fitch or, if unrated, determined by PIMCO to be of comparable quality (except that, within such 50% limitation, the Portfolio may invest in mortgage-related securities rated below B). In the event that ratings services assign different ratings to the same security, PIMCO will use the highest rating as the credit rating for that security. The Portfolio may invest without limit in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements, which may relate to fixed income securities, interest rates, currencies or currency exchange rates, commodities, real estate and other assets, and related indices.The Portfolio may invest without limit in mortgage- or asset-backed securities, including mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities. Although the Portfolio may invest in derivatives of any kind, it expects to invest in futures contracts, swaps and forward foreign currency contracts and to write (sell) put and call options on securities for hedging, risk management or other purposes, including for the purpose or having the effect of creating leverage. The Portfolio may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions to earn income. The Portfolio may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls). The Portfolio may also invest in contingent convertible securities. The “total return” sought by the Portfolio consists of income earned on its investments, plus capital appreciation, if any, generally arising from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security.The Portfolio will not change its policy to, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of U.S. and foreign fixed income instruments of varying maturities unless the Portfolio provides shareholders with the notice required by Rule 35d-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as it may be amended or interpreted by the SEC from time to time.
Read More

FXIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -7.2% 18.1% 57.38%
1 Yr -6.0% -18.7% 21.2% 92.11%
3 Yr -7.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 96.69%
5 Yr -3.6%* -29.7% 29.3% 80.04%
10 Yr -2.4%* -27.4% 13.2% 78.73%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -31.8% 18.4% 93.08%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 78.87%
2020 0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 49.12%
2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 69.15%
2018 -0.3% -12.3% 0.7% 8.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -11.7% 18.1% 56.26%
1 Yr -6.0% -18.7% 38.5% 91.42%
3 Yr -7.8%* -23.6% 52.8% 96.69%
5 Yr -3.6%* -29.7% 30.1% 82.02%
10 Yr -2.4%* -27.4% 16.4% 84.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.2% -31.8% 18.4% 93.08%
2021 -1.7% -14.3% 15.8% 78.72%
2020 0.6% -20.2% 60.6% 49.12%
2019 0.8% -10.2% 3.6% 69.32%
2018 -0.3% -12.3% 1.5% 22.37%

NAV & Total Return History

FXIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FXIMX Category Low Category High FXIMX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 100 124 B 34.63%
Number of Holdings 1074 2 8175 24.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 443 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 27.47%
Weighting of Top 10 70.16% 4.3% 105.0% 10.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 27.27%
  2. Government National Mortgage Association 2.5% 23.72%
  3. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  4. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  5. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  6. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  7. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  8. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  9. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%
  10. Ultra 10 Year US Treasury Note Future June 22 20.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIMX % Rank
Bonds 		132.07% -150.81% 180.51% 3.20%
Convertible Bonds 		5.77% 0.00% 33.50% 10.17%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 69.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 13.21% 55.96%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 37.94%
Cash 		-37.85% -261.12% 258.91% 96.51%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIMX % Rank
Securitized 		36.80% 0.00% 99.65% 24.82%
Government 		26.36% 0.00% 99.43% 18.54%
Derivative 		16.26% -0.52% 72.98% 16.03%
Corporate 		15.76% 0.00% 97.25% 74.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.99% 0.00% 100.00% 82.07%
Municipal 		1.82% 0.00% 54.26% 6.57%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXIMX % Rank
US 		116.00% -151.11% 194.51% 1.31%
Non US 		16.07% -136.75% 104.82% 51.74%

FXIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FXIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.01% 26.65% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.29% 0.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.67%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

FXIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FXIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FXIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 468.00% 0.00% 632.00% 98.81%

FXIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FXIMX Category Low Category High FXIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 53.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FXIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FXIMX Category Low Category High FXIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.97% -1.55% 11.51% 18.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FXIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

FXIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Braun

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Braun is a managing director and generalist portfolio manager in the New York office. Mr. Braun joined PIMCO in 2009 and is head of the U.S. financial institutions group (FIG) and stable value portfolio management teams. He is also a senior member of both the liability-driven investment and the U.S. core portfolio management teams. He oversees management of fixed income investment portfolios for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Braun has 25 years of investment, risk management (including chief risk officer of a large investment company) and actuarial experience. He holds an undergraduate degree in mathematics from the University of Connecticut. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a certified Financial Risk Manager.

Scott Mather

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 26, 2016

6.02

6.0%

Mr. Mather is CIO U.S. Core Strategies and a managing director in the Newport Beach office. He is a member of the Investment Committee and a generalist portfolio manager. Mr. Mather also oversees ESG portfolio integration in the U.S. Previously he was head of global portfolio management. Before that, he led portfolio management in Europe, managed euro and pan-European portfolios and worked closely with many Allianz-related companies. He also served as a managing director of Allianz Global Investors KAG. Prior to these roles, Mr. Mather co-headed PIMCO's mortgage- and asset-backed securities team. Prior to joining PIMCO in 1998, he was a fixed income trader specializing in mortgage-backed securities at Goldman Sachs in New York. He holds a master's degree in engineering, as well as undergraduate degrees, from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

