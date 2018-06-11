Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$61.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FWSCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakhurst Short Duration High Yield Credit Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the High Yield Credit Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in a diversified portfolio of non-investment grade debt securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) and floating rate senior secured loans issued by corporations, partnerships, and other business entities (“High Yield Securities”). For the purposes of this Fund, High Yield Securities include, but are not limited to, traditional corporate bonds, senior loans (including senior “lite” loans) and participation interests, floating rate and non-income producing securities, such as zero coupon bonds which pay interest only at maturity, and payment in-kind bonds which pay interest in the form of additional securities. High Yield Securities are rated below the lowest investment grade category (BBB- by S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”); Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”), or comparably rated by at least one independent credit rating agency) or if unrated, are determined by the Sub-Adviser to be of comparable quality, at the time of purchase. The Fund may invest in securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions of the Securities Act of 1933.

The Fund seeks to maintain an average duration of 3.5 years or less and there is no maximum duration on individual securities held by the Fund. The Fund will calculate its effective duration by using the nearest call date or maturity of its securities, whichever comes first. Duration is a measure of the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up one percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4-years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%.

The Fund may also invest in participation interests in loans that are generally deemed High Yield Securities. In addition, the Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded securities, but will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and convertible securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in one or more particular sectors of the fixed income market.

The Sub-Adviser utilizes a bottom-up security selection process, with an emphasis on a company’s industry position, management quality, cash flow characteristics, asset protection and quality, liquidity and covenants. The Sub-Adviser generally will look for companies whose prospects are stable or improving and offer an assurance of debt repayment. The Sub-Adviser combines security and credit research in the selection process based upon its view of the business cycles, interest rate trends, yield curve analysis and sector analysis. The Sub-Adviser attempts to manage volatility and principal risk through issue, industry and quality diversification and selection of issues that are higher in the capital structure. A security will be sold when an issuer no longer meets the Sub-Adviser’s criteria for investment or when a more attractive investment is available. The Sub-Adviser attempts to mitigate interest rate risk by investing in certain High Yield Securities (also known as “junk bonds”), such as floating rate securities (including loans) and short maturity bonds, which may be less sensitive to interest rate changes.

Read More

FWSCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWSCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FWSCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FWSCX Category Low Category High FWSCX % Rank
Net Assets 61.1 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 81 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 18.32% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco 3.29%
  2. New Fortress Energy Inc. 1.90%
  3. U S Acute Care Solutions LLC 1.80%
  4. NCL Corporation Ltd. 1.71%
  5. Caesars Entertainment Inc New 1.64%
  6. HOA FUNDING LLC 1.63%
  7. Prime Securities Services Borrower, LLC and Prime Finance, Inc. 1.61%
  8. Surgery Center Holdings, Inc. 1.59%
  9. Tilray Brands Inc 1.59%
  10. Brookfield Property Reit Inc/Bpr Cumulus Llc/Bpr Nimbus Llc/Ggsi Sellco Llc 1.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FWSCX % Rank
Bonds 		83.69% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		11.95% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		4.36% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWSCX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.29% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWSCX % Rank
US 		83.69% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FWSCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FWSCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FWSCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FWSCX Category Low Category High FWSCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FWSCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FWSCX Category Low Category High FWSCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FWSCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FWSCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

