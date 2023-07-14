Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.2%
1 yr return
-1.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
Net Assets
$7.69 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.2%
Expense Ratio 4.41%
Front Load 3.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FWRTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-7.4%
|12.6%
|13.99%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|22.80%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|11.76%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-17.2%
|13.6%
|13.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|3.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FWRTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|22.51%
|2021
|12.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|14.97%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|50.80%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|33.87%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-6.3%
|11.6%
|10.47%
|Period
|FWRTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.2%
|-15.4%
|12.6%
|13.99%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-23.1%
|5.7%
|22.28%
|3 Yr
|3.5%*
|-15.7%
|6.3%
|10.70%
|5 Yr
|0.3%*
|-17.2%
|14.0%
|24.44%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|6.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FWRTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-43.9%
|4.5%
|22.51%
|2021
|12.2%
|-7.2%
|14.9%
|14.97%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-7.5%
|4.4%
|50.80%
|2019
|4.3%
|0.3%
|6.1%
|33.87%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-6.3%
|12.0%
|44.77%
|FWRTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FWRTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.69 M
|3.98 M
|9.6 B
|96.30%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|5
|739
|61.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.52 M
|1.39 M
|6.34 B
|96.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.21%
|18.1%
|63.6%
|65.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FWRTX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.72%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|7.22%
|Other
|0.20%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|54.92%
|Cash
|0.08%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|88.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|95.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|94.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|95.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FWRTX % Rank
|Real Estate
|99.61%
|72.53%
|100.00%
|21.16%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.39%
|0.00%
|13.03%
|53.44%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.96%
|95.24%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.92%
|95.77%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.91%
|95.24%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|94.18%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.53%
|94.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|94.18%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|98.41%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.18%
|94.18%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.63%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FWRTX % Rank
|US
|59.71%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|49.74%
|Non US
|40.01%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|28.50%
|FWRTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.41%
|0.11%
|27.58%
|4.19%
|Management Fee
|0.68%
|0.10%
|1.50%
|20.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FWRTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|100.00%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FWRTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FWRTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|1.00%
|165.00%
|25.41%
|FWRTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FWRTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.07%
|0.00%
|5.11%
|98.97%
|FWRTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|FWRTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FWRTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.35%
|-0.23%
|3.84%
|51.05%
|FWRTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 11, 2016
5.81
5.8%
Steven Buller is a vice president and portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Buller manages Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio and Fidelity International Real Estate Fund. Mr. Buller joined Fidelity in 1992 as an analyst in the High Income Group, where he followed a variety of industries and later focused on distressed and bankrupt securities. Born in 1967, Mr. Buller received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and German literature in 1990 and a Master of Science degree in Finance in 1992, both from the University of Wisconsin.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.06
|10.42
