FT Tax Exempt Municipal Income 265

FWRLTX | Fund

$332.11

-

0.00%

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

-38.8%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$332.1
$332.11
$577.21

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.95%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FT Tax Exempt Municipal Income 265

FWRLTX | Fund

$332.11

-

0.00%

0.28%

FWRLTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -38.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FT Tax Exempt Municipal Income 265
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    Apr 13, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FWRLTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -38.8% -60.4% 31.9% 99.71%
1 Yr 1.9% -45.4% 15.3% 6.34%
3 Yr 3.3%* -20.5% 51.7% 7.64%
5 Yr 2.3%* -11.5% 29.2% 6.73%
10 Yr 5.0%* -5.4% 14.1% 2.32%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -76.8% 4.7% 97.46%
2021 -28.0% -69.5% 12.4% 99.52%
2020 -6.9% -66.1% 60.0% 98.71%
2019 -1.7% -57.4% 18.9% 98.48%
2018 -3.2% -30.0% 2.1% 97.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -38.8% -60.4% 31.9% 99.71%
1 Yr -2.2% -45.4% 15.1% 78.03%
3 Yr 1.9%* -20.5% 51.7% 9.06%
5 Yr 1.4%* -11.5% 29.3% 10.55%
10 Yr 4.6%* -5.4% 14.1% 2.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWRLTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.2% -76.8% 4.7% 97.46%
2021 -28.0% -69.5% 12.4% 99.52%
2020 -6.9% -66.1% 60.0% 98.71%
2019 -1.7% -57.4% 18.9% 98.48%
2018 -3.2% -30.0% 2.1% 97.60%

NAV & Total Return History

FWRLTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FWRLTX Category Low Category High FWRLTX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 6 1 14000 98.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 10 M -317 M 8.64 B 86.29%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 2.4% 101.7% 0.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PUBLIC AUTH FOR COLO ENERGY NAT GAS PUR REV 6.5% 20.46%
  2. POMONA CALIF UNI SCH DIST 6.55% 20.26%
  3. DELAWARE VALLEY PA REGL FIN AUTH LOC GOVT REV 5.75% 19.20%
  4. ST AUGUSTINE FLA CAP IMPT REV 5.75% 14.74%
  5. QUARTZ HILL CALIF WTR DIST REV CTFS PARTN 5.75% 14.46%
  6. OREGON ST FACS AUTH REV 5.62% 10.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRLTX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 20.60%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 54.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 52.70%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 52.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 52.93%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 84.43%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRLTX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 10.92%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 52.70%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 92.45%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 53.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 61.71%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 56.07%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRLTX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 10.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 90.47%

FWRLTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FWRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.02% 6.50% 92.17%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

FWRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.95% 0.00% 4.75% 43.24%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FWRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FWRLTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

FWRLTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FWRLTX Category Low Category High FWRLTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 97.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FWRLTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FWRLTX Category Low Category High FWRLTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FWRLTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FWRLTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

