Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund

mutual fund
FWRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (FWRIX) Primary A (FWRAX) C (FWRCX) M (FWRTX) Inst (FIKKX)
FWRCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (FWRIX) Primary A (FWRAX) C (FWRCX) M (FWRTX) Inst (FIKKX)
FWRCX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.23 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
Inst (FWRIX) Primary A (FWRAX) C (FWRCX) M (FWRTX) Inst (FIKKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund

FWRCX | Fund

$10.23

$7.69 M

0.07%

$0.01

5.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.0%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

Net Assets

$7.69 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund

FWRCX | Fund

$10.23

$7.69 M

0.07%

$0.01

5.02%

FWRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Advisor® Global Real Estate Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 11, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Buller

Fund Description

Investing in securities issued throughout the world, including the United States. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the real estate industry and other real estate related investments. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FWRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -7.4% 12.6% 22.28%
1 Yr -1.1% -23.1% 5.7% 20.21%
3 Yr 3.7%* -15.7% 6.3% 5.88%
5 Yr 0.4%* -17.2% 13.6% 12.22%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 3.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -43.9% 4.5% 21.99%
2021 12.2% -7.2% 14.9% 15.51%
2020 -2.0% -7.5% 4.4% 41.71%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 30.65%
2018 -1.5% -6.3% 11.6% 16.28%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.0% -15.4% 12.6% 22.28%
1 Yr -1.1% -23.1% 5.7% 19.69%
3 Yr 3.7%* -15.7% 6.3% 4.81%
5 Yr 0.4%* -17.2% 14.0% 22.78%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.8% -43.9% 4.5% 21.99%
2021 12.2% -7.2% 14.9% 15.51%
2020 -2.0% -7.5% 4.4% 41.71%
2019 4.5% 0.3% 6.1% 30.65%
2018 -1.5% -6.3% 12.0% 50.58%

NAV & Total Return History

FWRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FWRCX Category Low Category High FWRCX % Rank
Net Assets 7.69 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 95.77%
Number of Holdings 78 5 739 61.14%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.52 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 96.37%
Weighting of Top 10 32.21% 18.1% 63.6% 64.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 6.30%
  2. Welltower Inc 3.88%
  3. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  4. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  5. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  6. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  7. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  8. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  9. Vonovia SE 3.80%
  10. Vonovia SE 3.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRCX % Rank
Stocks 		99.72% 3.65% 126.54% 6.70%
Other 		0.20% -33.49% 78.71% 54.40%
Cash 		0.08% -1.38% 10.38% 88.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 94.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 93.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 94.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRCX % Rank
Real Estate 		99.61% 72.53% 100.00% 20.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.39% 0.00% 13.03% 52.91%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 94.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 95.24%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 94.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 93.65%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 93.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 93.65%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 97.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 93.65%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 94.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWRCX % Rank
US 		59.71% 0.00% 80.79% 49.22%
Non US 		40.01% 0.00% 99.40% 27.98%

FWRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FWRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.02% 0.11% 27.58% 3.66%
Management Fee 0.68% 0.10% 1.50% 19.69%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.73%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FWRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 92.59%

Trading Fees

FWRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FWRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 1.00% 165.00% 24.86%

FWRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FWRCX Category Low Category High FWRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.07% 0.00% 5.11% 98.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FWRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FWRCX Category Low Category High FWRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.85% -0.23% 3.84% 79.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FWRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FWRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Buller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 11, 2016

5.81

5.8%

Steven Buller is a vice president and portfolio manager for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Buller manages Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio and Fidelity International Real Estate Fund. Mr. Buller joined Fidelity in 1992 as an analyst in the High Income Group, where he followed a variety of industries and later focused on distressed and bankrupt securities. Born in 1967, Mr. Buller received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance and German literature in 1990 and a Master of Science degree in Finance in 1992, both from the University of Wisconsin.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×