Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of companies that prioritize and advance women’s leadership and development. Such companies include those that, at the time of initial purchase, (i) include a woman as a member of the senior management team, (ii) are governed by a board for which women represent at least one third of all directors, or (iii) in the Adviser’s opinion, have adopted policies designed to attract, retain and promote women. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.