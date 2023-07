Barry P. Julien, CFA, Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager – As part of Lido’s Fixed Income Initiative, Mr. Julien serves as lead Portfolio Manager for Lido Advisors, LLC’s (“Lido”) fixed income strategies. With over 30 years of experience, Mr. Julien leads Lido’s Fixed Income Team and works with institutional and high net worth clients to determine appropriate investment objectives and risk tolerance. Mr. Julien is also Chief Investment Officer of Oakhurst Capital Management, LLC (“OCM”), a joint venture between Lido and F/m Acceleration, LLC (“F/m”), where he leads both firm’s fixed income strategies through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and other pooled investment vehicles, pursuant to primary advisory and sub-advisory relationships. He joined Lido Advisors in December 2020 when his prior firm, First Western Capital Management, was acquired. Mr. Julien served as President and Chief Investment Officer of First Western Capital Management. Previously, Mr. Julien was President and Chief Investment Officer at McKee Investment Management, and subsequently a Principal at Stonebridge Capital Management where he managed the company’s fixed income portfolio.