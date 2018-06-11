Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

mutual fund
FWFAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FWFIX) Primary Inst (OHFIX) (FWFAX)
FWFAX (Mutual Fund)

Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FWFIX) Primary Inst (OHFIX) (FWFAX)
FWFAX (Mutual Fund)

Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (FWFIX) Primary Inst (OHFIX) (FWFAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

FWFAX | Fund

-

$116 M

0.00%

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$116 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund

FWFAX | Fund

-

$116 M

0.00%

0.01%

FWFAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Oakhurst Fixed Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fixed Income Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of total return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade fixed-income securities that F/m Investments, LLC, d/b/a Oakhurst Capital Advisors (the “Sub-Adviser”) believes offer the potential for capital appreciation and current income. Total return for the Fund will consist of income, dividends and capital appreciation. The Fund may invest in various types of fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, those issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies, corporate bonds, convertible securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. Mortgage-backed securities include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities, as well as by non-governmental issuers such as commercial banks, savings and loan institutions, mortgage bankers, other private issuers, and private mortgage insurance companies. Collateralized mortgage obligations are debt obligations that pool together mortgages and separate them into short-, medium-, and long-term positions (“tranches”). Tranches pay different rates of interest depending on their maturity and anticipated cash flow.

Normally, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in investment grade fixed-income securities. Investment grade fixed-income securities are rated in the four highest credit categories (AAA, AA, A, BBB, or an equivalent rating) by at least one nationally recognized rating agency or unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser considers to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-investment grade fixed income securities (hereafter referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield securities”).

The Fund has adopted an investment policy to concentrate its investments in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. This means the Fund will invest at least 25% of its total assets in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities. From time to time the Fund may emphasize investment in other particular sectors of the fixed income market. The Fund may also invest in thinly traded securities that are privately placed but eligible for purchase and sale by certain qualified institutional buyers (such as the Fund) under Rule 144A or other exemptions under the Securities Act of 1933. The Fund will not invest more than 15% of the value of its net assets in securities or other investments that are illiquid.

The Sub-Adviser attempts to maximize the Fund’s total return by actively managing the Fund’s average maturity, sector weightings, and specific security holdings. The Sub-Adviser also actively manages the Fund’s average duration, which is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates. For example, if interest rates move up 1 percentage point (1%) while the Fund’s duration is 4 years, the Fund’s share price would be expected to decline by 4%. The larger the duration number, the greater an investment’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates. In constructing the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser applies a disciplined maturity adjustment strategy that attempts to identify long-term interest rate trend patterns. If the Sub-Adviser perceives that a change in interest rates represents a long-term interest rate trend rather than a short-term swing, the Sub-Adviser will adjust the Fund’s average maturity. The Fund’s average maturity will depend on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of both the relative yields available on securities with differing maturities and future changes in interest rates. While the Sub-Adviser may take advantage of the entire range of fixed-income maturities, the Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity, which is the average of all the current maturities of the bonds held in the Fund, will generally range from 90 days up to 10 years. The Fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity will be actively monitored and adjusted based on the Sub-Adviser’s view of interest rate trends. The Sub-Adviser may sell a security based upon its assessment of interest rate trends or when more attractive opportunities become available.

Read More

FWFAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FWFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FWFAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FWFAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FWFAX Category Low Category High FWFAX % Rank
Net Assets 116 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 191 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 22.33% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 4.20%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 3.22%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 3.14%
  4. United States Treasury Bonds 2.38%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.18%
  6. United States Treasury Bonds 2.09%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.60%
  8. Federal Farm Credit Banks 1.33%
  9. RCKT MORTGAGE TRUST 2022-1 1.10%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FWFAX % Rank
Bonds 		54.68% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		44.10% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.22% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWFAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.99% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FWFAX % Rank
US 		54.68% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FWFAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FWFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FWFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FWFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FWFAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FWFAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FWFAX Category Low Category High FWFAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FWFAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FWFAX Category Low Category High FWFAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FWFAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FWFAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×