Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Investing in securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) believes are undervalued in the marketplace in relation to factors such as assets, sales, earnings, or growth potential (stocks of these companies are often called "value" stocks). Focusing investments in medium-sized companies, but also may invest substantially in larger or smaller companies. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.