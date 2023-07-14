Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of small-capitalization (small-cap) companies. Small-cap companies are companies with market capitalizations (the total market value of a company’s outstanding stock) not exceeding either: 1) the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index; or 2) the 12-month average of the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. As of the most recent reconstitution, the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index was $7.3 billion.

The Fund generally invests in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued when it trades at less than the price at which the investment manager believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth. Following this strategy, the Fund invests in companies that the investment manager believes have, for example: stock prices that are low relative to current, or historical or future earnings, book value, cash flow or sales; recent sharp price declines but the potential for good long-term earnings prospects; and valuable intangibles not reflected in the stock price. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The types of companies the Fund may invest in include, among other things, those that may be considered out of favor due to actual or perceived cyclical or secular

challenges, or are experiencing temporary setbacks, diminished expectations, mismanagement or undermanagement, or are financially stressed. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, industrials, consumer discretionary and technology.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.