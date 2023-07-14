Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$4.35 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.4%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.76%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of small-capitalization (small-cap) companies. Small-cap companies are companies with market capitalizations (the total market value of a company’s outstanding stock) not exceeding either: 1) the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index; or 2) the 12-month average of the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. As of the most recent reconstitution, the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index was $7.3 billion.
The Fund generally invests in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued when it trades at less than the price at which the investment manager believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth. Following this strategy, the Fund invests in companies that the investment manager believes have, for example: stock prices that are low relative to current, or historical or future earnings, book value, cash flow or sales; recent sharp price declines but the potential for good long-term earnings prospects; and valuable intangibles not reflected in the stock price. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The types of companies the Fund may invest in include, among other things, those that may be considered out of favor due to actual or perceived cyclical or secular
challenges, or are experiencing temporary setbacks, diminished expectations, mismanagement or undermanagement, or are financially stressed. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.
The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, industrials, consumer discretionary and technology.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.
|Period
|FVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|49.46%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|13.67%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|72.29%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|53.19%
|10 Yr
|-0.3%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|50.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|FVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|28.82%
|2021
|6.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|69.48%
|2020
|1.0%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|42.33%
|2019
|4.3%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|51.82%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|64.41%
|Period
|FVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|47.72%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|12.99%
|3 Yr
|9.1%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|71.82%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-19.0%
|42.5%
|63.55%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|54.43%
* Annualized
|Period
|FVFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|28.82%
|2021
|6.6%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|69.48%
|2020
|1.0%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|42.33%
|2019
|4.3%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|52.07%
|2018
|-5.9%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|79.20%
|FVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.35 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|13.42%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|10
|1551
|65.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.17 B
|812 K
|2.82 B
|8.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.41%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.17%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|55.36%
|Cash
|1.83%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|44.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|98.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|95.84%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|98.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|98.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVFRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.06%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|77.70%
|Industrials
|18.41%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|42.60%
|Basic Materials
|14.28%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|1.77%
|Technology
|13.16%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|12.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.99%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|38.41%
|Energy
|7.81%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|55.19%
|Healthcare
|3.99%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|76.16%
|Real Estate
|3.82%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|72.41%
|Consumer Defense
|2.81%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|67.99%
|Utilities
|2.67%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|46.36%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FVFRX % Rank
|US
|88.73%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|90.37%
|Non US
|9.44%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|7.22%
|FVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.25%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|45.59%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.52%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.35%
|77.14%
|FVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FVFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.76%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|50.37%
|FVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.15%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|98.92%
|FVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FVFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.56%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|39.16%
|FVFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$5.545
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.261
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.212
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2012
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2012
9.92
9.9%
Steven B. Raineri, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Raineri joined Franklin Templeton in 2005. He has been in the investment industry for more than 20 years. Mr. Raineri began his career at Gabelli & Company, and has also worked for Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and WoodAllen Capital Management. He also spent several years as a business valuation analyst for Arthur Andersen and J&W Seligman Valuations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2015
7.25
7.3%
Christopher Meeker, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Meeker joined Franklin Templeton Investments in September 2012 as a research analyst. He has been in the investment industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Meeker worked as a senior research analyst at Federated Global Investment Management. Mr. Meeker also has prior investment experience at Farr, Miller & Washington LLC, a boutique asset manager. Prior to his buy-side work, Mr. Meeker spent six years as an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, Inc. and AMT Capital Advisors, LLC."
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Mr. Karzon has been a portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Fund since December 2019. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
