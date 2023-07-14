Home
FVADX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Small Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$57.1 -0.67 -1.16%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (FRVLX) Primary C (FRVFX) Adv (FVADX) Retirement (FVFRX) Retirement (FRCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Small Cap Value Fund

FVADX | Fund

$57.10

$4.35 B

0.58%

$0.33

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

14.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$4.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.76%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FVADX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    25760117
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steven Raineri

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in investments of small-capitalization (small-cap) companies. Small-cap companies are companies with market capitalizations (the total market value of a company’s outstanding stock) not exceeding either: 1) the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index; or 2) the 12-month average of the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index, whichever is greater, at the time of purchase. As of the most recent reconstitution, the highest market capitalization in the Russell 2000 Index was $7.3 billion.

The Fund generally invests in equity securities of companies that the Fund’s investment manager believes are undervalued at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. A stock price is undervalued when it trades at less than the price at which the investment manager believes it would trade if the market reflected all factors relating to the company’s worth. Following this strategy, the Fund invests in companies that the investment manager believes have, for example: stock prices that are low relative to current, or historical or future earnings, book value, cash flow or sales; recent sharp price declines but the potential for good long-term earnings prospects; and valuable intangibles not reflected in the stock price. The Fund also may invest in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The types of companies the Fund may invest in include, among other things, those that may be considered out of favor due to actual or perceived cyclical or secular

challenges, or are experiencing temporary setbacks, diminished expectations, mismanagement or undermanagement, or are financially stressed. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) related assessments of companies are also considered.

The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as financial services companies, industrials, consumer discretionary and technology.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign securities.

Read More

FVADX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -10.6% 21.3% 47.51%
1 Yr 14.2% -16.4% 28.1% 12.80%
3 Yr 9.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 69.05%
5 Yr -1.1%* -24.5% 42.5% 49.02%
10 Yr 0.1%* -21.2% 23.2% 42.31%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -36.7% 212.9% 27.49%
2021 7.0% -38.4% 60.6% 65.38%
2020 1.1% -9.3% 66.8% 38.84%
2019 4.4% -5.9% 7.6% 47.45%
2018 -5.7% -12.3% -1.2% 59.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -12.9% 21.3% 45.77%
1 Yr 14.2% -16.4% 46.4% 12.12%
3 Yr 9.5%* -15.7% 112.5% 68.36%
5 Yr -1.1%* -19.0% 42.5% 58.37%
10 Yr 4.1%* -10.1% 23.2% 46.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVADX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -36.7% 212.9% 27.49%
2021 7.0% -38.4% 60.6% 65.38%
2020 1.1% -7.6% 66.8% 38.84%
2019 4.4% -5.9% 7.6% 47.69%
2018 -5.7% -12.3% -1.2% 75.69%

NAV & Total Return History

FVADX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FVADX Category Low Category High FVADX % Rank
Net Assets 4.35 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 13.20%
Number of Holdings 87 10 1551 64.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.17 B 812 K 2.82 B 7.88%
Weighting of Top 10 27.41% 4.8% 95.7% 24.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Crescent Point Energy Corp 3.02%
  2. McGrath RentCorp 2.96%
  3. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc 2.94%
  4. NetScout Systems Inc 2.91%
  5. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 2.90%
  6. Knowles Corp 2.80%
  7. ACI Worldwide Inc 2.78%
  8. Jack In The Box Inc 2.61%
  9. Ashland Global Holdings Inc 2.59%
  10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Ordinary Shares 2.57%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FVADX % Rank
Stocks 		98.17% 14.38% 100.16% 55.14%
Cash 		1.83% -52.43% 47.85% 44.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 31.73%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 31.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 29.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 30.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVADX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.06% 0.00% 35.71% 77.48%
Industrials 		18.41% 0.65% 48.61% 42.38%
Basic Materials 		14.28% 0.00% 67.30% 1.55%
Technology 		13.16% 0.00% 34.03% 12.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.99% 0.00% 51.62% 38.19%
Energy 		7.81% 0.00% 29.42% 54.97%
Healthcare 		3.99% 0.00% 25.76% 75.94%
Real Estate 		3.82% 0.00% 44.41% 71.52%
Consumer Defense 		2.81% 0.00% 13.22% 67.77%
Utilities 		2.67% 0.00% 13.86% 43.49%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 93.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVADX % Rank
US 		88.73% 11.42% 100.16% 89.72%
Non US 		9.44% 0.00% 78.53% 7.00%

FVADX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FVADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.05% 37.36% 89.21%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.50% 9.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.35% 69.29%

Sales Fees

FVADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FVADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FVADX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.76% 7.00% 252.00% 50.12%

FVADX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FVADX Category Low Category High FVADX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.58% 0.00% 7.65% 50.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FVADX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FVADX Category Low Category High FVADX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -1.43% 4.13% 17.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FVADX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FVADX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steven Raineri

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2012

9.92

9.9%

Steven B. Raineri, Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Raineri joined Franklin Templeton in 2005. He has been in the investment industry for more than 20 years. Mr. Raineri began his career at Gabelli & Company, and has also worked for Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and WoodAllen Capital Management. He also spent several years as a business valuation analyst for Arthur Andersen and J&W Seligman Valuations.

Christopher Meeker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2015

7.25

7.3%

Christopher Meeker, CFA, Portfolio Manager/Research Analyst of Franklin Advisory Services. Mr. Meeker joined Franklin Templeton Investments in September 2012 as a research analyst. He has been in the investment industry for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Mr. Meeker worked as a senior research analyst at Federated Global Investment Management. Mr. Meeker also has prior investment experience at Farr, Miller & Washington LLC, a boutique asset manager. Prior to his buy-side work, Mr. Meeker spent six years as an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, Inc. and AMT Capital Advisors, LLC."

Nicholas Karzon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Karzon has been a portfolio manager of the Small Cap Value Fund since December 2019. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

