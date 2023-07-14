Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities included in the Fidelity U.S. Quality Focus IndexSM. The Fidelity U.S. Quality Focus IndexSM seeks to capture the performance of a broad range of U.S. equities that have attractive quality scores. Quality scores for non-financial companies and non-real estate investment trusts are based on ten variables: high free cash flow margin, return on invested capital, gross profit margin, and return on equity; stable earnings growth, return on assets, free cash flow, and accruals; and low financial leverage and accruals. Financials and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are ranked using a composite score based on four measures of quality: high return on equity, stable earnings growth and return on equity, and low financial leverage. Using statistical sampling techniques taking into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to attempt to replicate the returns of the Fidelity U.S. Quality Focus Index℠. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.