The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies of all market capitalizations based in the U.S. (“80% Policy”). The Fund must provide shareholders with 60 days’ prior written notice if it changes its 80% Policy. The Fund considers a company to be based in the U.S. if it is publicly traded in the U.S. and it satisfies one or more of the following additional criteria: it is incorporated in the U.S., it is headquartered in the U.S., its reported assets are primarily located in the U.S., or it derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by building a non-diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks in a disciplined process that applies the proprietary research of Fuller & Thaler, the Fund’s investment adviser, on the behavioral biases of other investors.

Fuller & Thaler’s investment process is based on decades of research into behavioral finance. Behavioral finance is the study of how investors actually behave, as opposed to how they should behave, when making investment decisions. Professional investors are human, and like all humans, they make mistakes. Investors make mistakes because they have emotions, use imperfect rules of thumb, and have priorities beyond risk and return. Fuller & Thaler’s process identifies and exploits those mistakes. The Adviser’s analysis includes making educated predictions of when other investors – the “market” – have likely made a behavioral mistake, and in turn, have created a buying opportunity. There are two kinds of mistakes that produce buying opportunities: over-reaction and under-reaction. Investors may over-react to bad news and losses (e.g., panic) that may present opportunities in typically value-oriented stocks, or they may under-react to good news (e.g., not pay attention) that may present opportunities in typically growth-oriented stocks. For example, investor over-reaction may occur when investors become extremely pessimistic about a particular company’s stock due to negative information about that company, e.g. a falling share price, unfavorable news reports, analyst downgrades, etc. Fuller & Thaler regards this negative investor sentiment as excessive and an over-reaction when it persists despite significant bullish signals coming from a company’s management. Similarly, investor under-reaction occurs when investors’ anchoring and over-confidence biases cause them to under-react to new information--especially new information that is inconsistent with their previous analysis of a stock. For example, one type of situation that Fuller & Thaler looks for is significant positive earnings surprises versus consensus earnings forecasts, where sustainable,

company-specific improvements have driven better-than-expected earnings. Because of its long-term investment orientation, the Fund further narrows its universe by only investing in a small subset of these under-reaction stocks: those where under-reaction has historically occurred with unusual consistency and frequency.

At the individual stock level, Fuller & Thaler employs proprietary screening tools to help identify stocks where such behavioral biases are occurring. This is not a quantitative strategy, and no quantitative factor model is used in the investment process. Through its screening tools, Fuller & Thaler searches for events related to insider buying, earnings announcements, and other news that suggest these types of investor misbehavior (over-reaction or under-reaction) and draws from its more than 25 years of experience in analyzing events that suggest investor misbehavior. If these behaviors are present, Fuller & Thaler then proceeds to its fundamental analysis of the company, which includes a credit-style/downside analysis of the company to determine whether it is suitable for a long-term, multi-year holding period. The portfolio manager performs this stock-specific research and makes all buy and sell decisions for the strategy. In summary, if an investor mistake is likely and the company has solid fundamentals, the portfolio managers buy the stock. The portfolio managers generally sell when they believe investor misbehavior has reversed or the firm’s fundamentals deteriorate. There is no set length of time that the Fund expects to hold a particular security.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Business Development Companies (BDCs), and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs whose investment characteristics are consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that generally invest in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. The Fund will generally invest in liquid REITs that are included in the Russell 3000®, the Fund’s benchmark index. A BDC is a form of unregistered closed-end investment company that typically invests in small and mid-sized businesses to help such companies grow in the initial stages of their development. An ETF is a marketable security that typically tracks a stock index or other basket of assets. Although similar in many ways, ETFs differ from mutual funds because ETF shares trade like common stock on an exchange, with a fluctuating price throughout the day as shares are bought and sold.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations that meet capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy.

The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a greater percentage of its net assets in the securities of fewer issuers than a diversified Fund. The Fund reserves the right to concentrate in a particular industry or group of industries by investing, consistent with the Fund’s investment policies and objectives, up to 35% of its assets in the equity securities of issuers in such industry or group of industries, if, at the time of investment, that industry or group of industries represents 10% or more of the Russell 3000®, the Fund’s benchmark index. While it is not possible to forecast exactly when and how this concentration will occur, it would most likely occur in industries where the strategy has historically had the highest weights: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment; Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals; Internet & Direct Marketing Retail; Software; Electrical Equipment; Machinery; Biotechnology; and Specialty Retail.

The Fund also reserves the right to concentrate in particular sectors, and will concentrate its investments in a particular sector by investing greater than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in such sector when its Behavioral Strategy indicates that such concentration would be appropriate from an investment perspective. The Fund does not have a pre-conceived intention to invest in any particular sector.

The Fund typically expects to hold from 20 to 30 positions, with individual position sizes typically ranging up to 12% of the Fund’s net assets. The Unconstrained Equity Fund’s portfolio turnover rate is normally expected to be below 50%.