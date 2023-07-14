Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
FTYCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.14 -0.25 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FTHNX) Primary Inst (FTHFX) Inst (FTHSX) Inst (FTHIX) A (FTHAX) C (FTYCX)
FTYCX (Mutual Fund)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.14 -0.25 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FTHNX) Primary Inst (FTHFX) Inst (FTHSX) Inst (FTHIX) A (FTHAX) C (FTYCX)
FTYCX (Mutual Fund)

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$37.14 -0.25 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FTHNX) Primary Inst (FTHFX) Inst (FTHSX) Inst (FTHIX) A (FTHAX) C (FTYCX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

FTYCX | Fund

$37.14

$5.57 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.64%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.8%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

FTYCX | Fund

$37.14

$5.57 B

0.00%

$0.00

1.64%

FTYCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fuller & Thaler
  • Inception Date
    Dec 19, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raife Giovinazzo

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small capitalization (“small-cap”) companies based in the U.S. (“80% Policy”). The Fund must provide shareholders with 60 days’ prior written notice if it changes its 80% Policy. The Fund considers a company to be based in the U.S. if it is publicly traded in the U.S. and it satisfies one or more of the following additional criteria: it is incorporated in the U.S., it is headquartered in the U.S., its reported assets are primarily located in the U.S., or it derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S. The Fund defines small-cap companies as companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the lowest 10% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Capital Market®, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate by the Adviser. Under the Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of September 30, 2021, the market capitalization of a small cap company would be $13.96 billion or below. This dollar amount will change due to market conditions. The size of the companies included in the Russell 2000® Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by building a diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks in a disciplined process that applies the proprietary research of Fuller & Thaler, the Fund’s investment adviser, on the behavioral biases of other investors. Fuller & Thaler’s investment process is based on decades of research into behavioral finance. Behavioral finance is the study of how investors actually behave, as opposed to how they should behave, when making investment decisions. Professional investors are human, and like all humans, they make mistakes. Investors make mistakes because they have emotions, use imperfect rules of thumb, and have priorities beyond risk and return. Fuller & Thaler’s process identifies and exploits those mistakes. The Adviser’s analysis includes making educated predictions of when other investors – the “market” – have likely made a behavioral mistake, and in turn, have created a buying opportunity. There are two kinds of mistakes that produce buying opportunities: over-reaction and under-reaction. Investors may over-react to bad news and losses (e.g., panic) that may present opportunities in typically value-oriented stocks, or they may under-react to good news (e.g., not pay attention) that may present opportunities in typically growth-oriented stocks. At the individual stock level, Fuller & Thaler searches for events related to insider buying, earnings announcements, and other news that suggest these types of investor misbehavior (over-reaction or under-reaction) and draws from its more than 25 years of experience in analyzing events that suggest investor misbehavior. If these behaviors are present, Fuller & Thaler then proceeds to its fundamental analysis of the company. In summary, if an investor mistake is likely and the company has solid fundamentals, the portfolio managers buy the stock. The portfolio managers generally sell when they believe investor misbehavior has reversed or the firm’s fundamentals deteriorate. There is no set length of time that the Fund expects to hold a particular security. The Fund seeks to deliver similar risk characteristics to the Russell 2000® Index.

The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (REITs) whose investment characteristics are consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that generally invest in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. The Fund will generally invest in liquid REITs that are included in the Russell 2000® Index, the Fund’s benchmark index.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations that meet capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”). Loans of portfolio securities will be

collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy.

The Fund may invest in multiple sectors, and may concentrate its investments in a particular sector by investing greater than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in such sector when its Behavioral Strategy indicates that such concentration would be appropriate from an investment perspective. The Fund does not have a pre-conceived intention to invest in any particular sector. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its net assets in any particular “industry” as that term is used in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Fund typically expects to hold from 70 to 140 positions, with individual position sizes typically ranging up to 5% of the Fund’s net assets. Before trading, the portfolio managers review the portfolio’s characteristics relative to its benchmark, and may adjust position sizes to control exposures to sectors, volatility in relation to the market, and other characteristics.

Read More

FTYCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -14.5% 140.9% 46.76%
1 Yr 17.8% -34.7% 196.6% 2.39%
3 Yr 15.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 5.77%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 9.2% 0.54%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 0.85%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -59.3% 118.2% 2.74%
2021 11.9% -17.3% 18.6% 9.95%
2020 3.1% -21.2% 28.2% 57.63%
2019 6.1% -17.9% 8.4% 8.15%
2018 N/A -20.0% 0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.8% -17.6% 140.9% 43.86%
1 Yr 17.8% -34.7% 196.6% 2.22%
3 Yr 15.4%* -21.8% 37.4% 3.72%
5 Yr N/A* -23.7% 10.7% 0.54%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 0.85%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTYCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -59.3% 118.2% 2.74%
2021 11.9% -17.3% 18.6% 9.95%
2020 3.1% -21.2% 28.2% 57.63%
2019 6.1% -17.9% 8.4% 8.15%
2018 N/A -19.9% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTYCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTYCX Category Low Category High FTYCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.57 B 1.48 M 120 B 6.96%
Number of Holdings 126 2 2519 58.84%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.45 B 213 K 4.6 B 4.08%
Weighting of Top 10 25.18% 2.8% 101.7% 21.72%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government Instl 5.49%
  2. Jabil Inc 3.29%
  3. BMC Stock Holdings Inc 3.08%
  4. Helen Of Troy Ltd 2.71%
  5. Synnex Corp 2.58%
  6. K12 Inc 2.48%
  7. Louisiana-Pacific Corp 2.46%
  8. MDU Resources Group Inc 2.33%
  9. Oasis Petroleum Inc Ordinary Shares - New 2.11%
  10. Landstar System Inc 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTYCX % Rank
Stocks 		93.99% 25.32% 100.32% 92.69%
Cash 		6.01% -79.10% 74.68% 8.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 98.98%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 96.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 98.98%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 98.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTYCX % Rank
Industrials 		23.09% 2.46% 37.42% 15.29%
Technology 		18.17% 0.00% 54.70% 14.43%
Financial Services 		15.21% 0.00% 35.52% 57.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.22% 0.99% 47.79% 11.00%
Healthcare 		12.36% 0.00% 26.53% 56.70%
Communication Services 		4.54% 0.00% 14.85% 10.82%
Energy 		3.37% 0.00% 37.72% 78.69%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 29.43% 88.83%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 18.66% 94.16%
Consumer Defense 		2.12% 0.00% 18.87% 85.05%
Utilities 		1.29% 0.00% 18.58% 78.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTYCX % Rank
US 		93.04% 24.89% 100.00% 77.89%
Non US 		0.95% 0.00% 36.31% 76.36%

FTYCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.64% 0.01% 13.16% 16.72%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 29.47%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.45% 91.11%

Sales Fees

FTYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 100.00%

Trading Fees

FTYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTYCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 1.00% 314.00% 29.48%

FTYCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTYCX Category Low Category High FTYCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 99.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTYCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTYCX Category Low Category High FTYCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.50% -2.40% 2.49% 28.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTYCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTYCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raife Giovinazzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Dr. Giovinazzo is the lead portfolio manager of the Behavioral Small-Cap Equity strategy and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of the strategy. He is also responsible for research using market insights and behavioral finance to enhance the investment process. Dr. Giovinazzo has been in the financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, Dr. Giovinazzo was a researcher and co-portfolio manager with Blackrock's Scientific Active Equity group (formerly Barclays Global Investors). His previous experience also includes investment and consulting work with Wellington Management, Marsh & McLennan, and Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman). Dr. Giovinazzo received his BA in sociology from Princeton, and his MBA in analytic finance, economics, and statistics, as well as a PhD in finance from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He wrote his undergraduate thesis for Dr. Kahneman (winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics) while at Princeton, and Dr. Thaler (“Father of Behavioral Finance” and winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics) was his dissertation co-chair at the University of Chicago. Dr. Giovinazzo holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. He is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.

Frederick Stanske, CFA

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mr. Stanske is responsible for managing the Small-Cap Growth and Micro-Cap disciplines at Fuller & Thaler and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of his strategies. He has been with the firm since 1996 and has been in the financial industry since 1987. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over ten years as an analyst and portfolio manager at Farmers Insurance Group and then at Fisher Investments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stanske worked in the corporate sector as an analyst. He received a BS from the University of Denver and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Stanske is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Stanske is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×