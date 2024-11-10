Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund

mutual fund
FTWCX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$39.65 +0.57 +1.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
R6 (FTSFX) Instl (FTSIX) A (FTSAX) C (FTWCX)
FTWCX (Mutual Fund)

FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$39.65 +0.57 +1.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
R6 (FTSFX) Instl (FTSIX) A (FTSAX) C (FTWCX)
FTWCX (Mutual Fund)

FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$39.65 +0.57 +1.46%
primary theme
N/A
share class
R6 (FTSFX) Instl (FTSIX) A (FTSAX) C (FTWCX)

Name

As of 10/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund

FTWCX | Fund

$39.65

$113 M

-

2.23%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$113 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.23%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 10/11/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund

FTWCX | Fund

$39.65

$113 M

-

2.23%

FTWCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FullerThaler Behavioral Small-Mid Core Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of small to medium capitalization companies based in the U.S. (“80% Policy”). The Fund must provide shareholders with 60 days’ prior written notice if it changes its 80% Policy. The Fund considers a company to be based in the U.S. if it is publicly traded in the U.S. and it satisfies one or more of the following additional criteria: it is incorporated in the U.S., it is headquartered in the U.S., its reported assets are primarily located in the U.S., or it derives the majority of its revenue from the U.S. The Fund defines small to medium capitalization companies as companies whose market capitalizations are generally in the bottom 30% of total market capitalization or companies whose market capitalizations are smaller than or equal to the largest company in the Russell 2500® Index, whichever results in the higher market capitalization break. Total market capitalization is based on the market capitalization of U.S. operating companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE American LLC, Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Capital Market®, or such other securities exchanges deemed appropriate by the Adviser. Under the Adviser’s market capitalization guidelines described above, based on market capitalization data as of September 30, 2023, the market

capitalization of a small- or mid-cap company would be $44.45 billion or below. This dollar amount will change due to market conditions. The size of the companies included in the Russell 2500® Index will change as a result of market conditions and reconstitution of the Index.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by building a diversified portfolio of U.S. stocks in a disciplined process that applies the proprietary research of FullerThaler, the Fund’s investment adviser, on the behavioral biases of other investors. FullerThaler’s investment process is based on decades of research into behavioral finance. Behavioral finance is the study of how investors actually behave, as opposed to how they should behave, when making investment decisions. Professional investors are human, and like all humans, they make mistakes. Investors make mistakes because they have emotions, use imperfect rules of thumb, and have priorities beyond risk and return. FullerThaler’s process identifies and exploits those mistakes. The Adviser’s analysis includes making educated predictions of when other investors – the “market” – have likely made a behavioral mistake, and in turn, have created a buying opportunity. There are two kinds of mistakes that produce buying opportunities: over-reaction and under-reaction. Investors may over-react to bad news and losses (e.g., panic) that may present opportunities in typically value-oriented stocks, or they may under-react to good news (e.g., not pay attention) that may present opportunities in typically growth-oriented stocks. At the individual stock level, FullerThaler searches for events related to insider buying, earnings announcements, and other news that suggest these types of investor misbehavior (over-reaction or under-reaction) and draws from its more than 30 years of experience in analyzing events that suggest investor misbehavior. If these behaviors are present, FullerThaler then proceeds to its fundamental analysis of the company. In summary, if an investor mistake is likely and the company has solid fundamentals, the portfolio managers buy the stock. The portfolio managers generally sell when they believe investor misbehavior has reversed or the firm’s fundamentals deteriorate. There is no set length of time that the Fund expects to hold a particular security. The Fund seeks to deliver similar risk characteristics to the Russell 2500® Index.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), Business Development Companies (“BDCs”), and Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”) whose investment characteristics are consistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategy. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that generally invest in income-producing real estate or real estate-related loans or interests. The Fund will generally invest in liquid REITs that are included in the Russell 2500®, the Fund’s benchmark index. A BDC is a form of unregistered closed-end investment company that typically invests in small and mid-sized businesses to help such companies grow in the initial stages of their development. An ETF is a marketable security that typically tracks a stock index or other basket of assets. Although similar in many ways, ETFs differ from mutual funds because ETF shares trade like common stock on an exchange, with a fluctuating price throughout the day as shares are bought and sold.

The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial organizations that meet capital and other credit requirements or other criteria established by the Fund’s Board. Loans of portfolio securities will be collateralized by liquid securities and cash. The Fund may invest cash collateral received in securities consistent with its principal investment strategy.

The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular sector by investing greater than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in such sector when its Behavioral Strategy indicates that such concentration would be appropriate from an investment perspective. The Fund does not have a pre-conceived intention to invest in any particular sector. The Fund typically expects to hold from 25 to 100 positions, with individual position sizes typically ranging up to 7% of the Fund’s net assets. The Fund is typically expected to have a portfolio turnover rate of less than 80%.

Read More

FTWCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTWCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTWCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTWCX Category Low Category High FTWCX % Rank
Net Assets 113 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 58 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 26.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 30.08% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. 3.56%
  2. Lancaster Colony Corp. 3.23%
  3. Leidos Holdings, Inc. 3.18%
  4. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. 3.10%
  5. Coterra Energy, Inc. 3.02%
  6. Teradyne, Inc. 3.02%
  7. Gentex Corp. 2.96%
  8. SSC Technologies Holdings, Inc. 2.68%
  9. Reich Tang Deposit Account 2.68%
  10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. 2.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTWCX % Rank
Stocks 		97.31% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.69% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTWCX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTWCX % Rank
US 		97.31% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

FTWCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.23% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.74% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FTWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FTWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTWCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTWCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTWCX Category Low Category High FTWCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTWCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTWCX Category Low Category High FTWCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTWCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

FTWCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×