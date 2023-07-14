Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests primarily in fixed and floating rate debt securities and debt obligations (including convertible bonds) of governments, government agencies and government-related or corporate issuers worldwide (collectively, “bonds”). Bonds may be denominated and issued in the local currency or in another currency. Bonds include debt securities of any maturity, such as bonds, notes, bills and debentures. The Fund may also invest in inflation indexed securities and securities or structured products that are linked to or derive their value from another security, asset or currency of any nation. In addition, the Fund's assets are invested in issuers located in at least three countries (including the U.S.). The Fund may invest without limit in developing markets.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may buy bonds rated in any category, including securities in default. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity, and the average maturity of debt securities in the Fund’s portfolio will fluctuate depending on the investment manager’s outlook on changing market, economic, and political conditions.

For purposes of pursuing its investment goals, the Fund regularly enters into various currency related transactions involving derivative instruments, principally currency and cross currency forwards, but it may also use currency and currency index futures contracts and currency options. The Fund maintains extensive positions in currency related derivative instruments as a hedging technique or to implement a currency investment strategy, which could expose a large amount of the Fund’s assets to obligations under these instruments. The results of such transactions may represent, from time to time, a large component of the Fund’s investment returns. The use of these derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected currencies. The Fund may also enter into various other transactions involving derivatives, including interest rate/bond futures and swap agreements (which may include interest rate and credit default swaps). These derivative instruments may be used for hedging

purposes, to enhance returns, or to obtain net long or net negative (short) exposure to selected, interest rates, countries, durations or credit risks.

When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager allocates the Fund's assets based upon its assessment of changing market, political and economic conditions. It considers various factors, including evaluation of interest rates, currency exchange rate changes and credit risks. The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become fully valued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the issuer's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may, at times, maintain a large position in cash and cash equivalents (including money market funds).