Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
FTSYX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$27.25 -0.09 -0.33%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (CTSIX) Primary Inst (FTSGX) A (FTSYX) A (CTASX) Retirement (CTSOX) C (CTCSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$355 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.37%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTSYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    862968
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Nelson

Fund Description

FTSYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -21.9% 50.1% 47.80%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 60.64%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 30.19%
5 Yr 1.1%* -42.6% 12.7% 17.50%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 29.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -82.1% 547.9% 79.59%
2021 4.3% -69.3% 196.9% 12.65%
2020 16.2% -28.2% 32.1% 8.47%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 84.26%
2018 -1.5% -14.5% 20.4% 13.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -24.8% 50.1% 47.13%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 58.78%
3 Yr 0.7%* -54.1% 47.5% 30.19%
5 Yr 2.5%* -42.6% 14.6% 16.98%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 40.80%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.5% -82.1% 547.9% 79.59%
2021 4.3% -69.3% 196.9% 12.65%
2020 16.2% -28.2% 32.1% 8.47%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 84.26%
2018 -0.1% -14.5% 20.4% 10.52%

NAV & Total Return History

FTSYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTSYX Category Low Category High FTSYX % Rank
Net Assets 355 M 183 K 28 B 59.26%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 57.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 93 M 59 K 2.7 B 57.41%
Weighting of Top 10 25.58% 5.9% 100.0% 33.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MyoKardia Inc 3.71%
  2. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.39%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.05%
  4. Celsius Holdings Inc 2.74%
  5. Palomar Holdings Inc 2.64%
  6. Aspen Aerogels Inc 2.63%
  7. SilverBow Resources Inc 2.58%
  8. Varonis Systems Inc 2.54%
  9. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.46%
  10. ZipRecruiter Inc Class A 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 77.52% 101.30% 31.48%
Cash 		1.50% -1.30% 22.49% 62.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 23.91%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 38.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 22.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 21.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSYX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.87% 0.00% 47.90% 47.31%
Technology 		22.35% 2.91% 75.51% 66.67%
Energy 		15.59% 0.00% 55.49% 1.35%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 0.00% 40.68% 34.68%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 36.64% 92.76%
Financial Services 		7.95% 0.00% 42.95% 33.67%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 13.56% 21.72%
Basic Materials 		2.95% 0.00% 10.30% 40.07%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 47.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 80.81%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 87.71%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSYX % Rank
US 		96.93% 67.06% 99.56% 18.01%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 26.08% 77.95%

FTSYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.37% 0.05% 27.56% 33.11%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 78.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.98%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 11.55%

Sales Fees

FTSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 3.50% 5.75% 90.67%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTSYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.00% 3.00% 439.00% 96.86%

FTSYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTSYX Category Low Category High FTSYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 26.43%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTSYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTSYX Category Low Category High FTSYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.15% -4.08% 1.10% 80.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTSYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FTSYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the  University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

