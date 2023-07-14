Home
Trending ETFs

FTSGX (Mutual Fund)

FTSGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund

FTSGX | Fund

$28.23

$355 M

0.00%

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.6%

1 yr return

9.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

Net Assets

$355 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 23, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    10869545
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Nelson

Fund Description

FTSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -21.9% 50.1% 45.44%
1 Yr 9.9% -72.8% 36.6% 59.29%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 28.62%
5 Yr 1.4%* -42.6% 12.7% 15.64%
10 Yr N/A* -23.1% 11.9% 21.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -82.1% 547.9% 78.73%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 11.61%
2020 16.3% -28.2% 32.1% 7.93%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 83.15%
2018 -1.4% -14.5% 20.4% 13.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.6% -24.8% 50.1% 44.76%
1 Yr 9.9% -72.8% 36.6% 57.43%
3 Yr 1.0%* -54.1% 47.5% 28.62%
5 Yr 2.9%* -42.6% 14.6% 16.04%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 21.06%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.3% -82.1% 547.9% 78.73%
2021 4.5% -69.3% 196.9% 11.61%
2020 16.3% -28.2% 32.1% 7.93%
2019 3.5% -3.2% 9.3% 83.15%
2018 0.0% -14.5% 20.4% 9.94%

NAV & Total Return History

FTSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTSGX Category Low Category High FTSGX % Rank
Net Assets 355 M 183 K 28 B 59.43%
Number of Holdings 88 6 1336 57.41%
Net Assets in Top 10 93 M 59 K 2.7 B 57.58%
Weighting of Top 10 25.58% 5.9% 100.0% 33.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MyoKardia Inc 3.71%
  2. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc 3.39%
  3. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 3.05%
  4. Celsius Holdings Inc 2.74%
  5. Palomar Holdings Inc 2.64%
  6. Aspen Aerogels Inc 2.63%
  7. SilverBow Resources Inc 2.58%
  8. Varonis Systems Inc 2.54%
  9. Sprout Social Inc Class A 2.46%
  10. ZipRecruiter Inc Class A 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSGX % Rank
Stocks 		98.50% 77.52% 101.30% 31.65%
Cash 		1.50% -1.30% 22.49% 62.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 56.57%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 63.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 55.56%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 54.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSGX % Rank
Healthcare 		23.87% 0.00% 47.90% 47.47%
Technology 		22.35% 2.91% 75.51% 66.84%
Energy 		15.59% 0.00% 55.49% 1.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 0.00% 40.68% 34.85%
Industrials 		8.50% 0.00% 36.64% 92.93%
Financial Services 		7.95% 0.00% 42.95% 33.84%
Consumer Defense 		5.39% 0.00% 13.56% 21.89%
Basic Materials 		2.95% 0.00% 10.30% 40.24%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 67.85%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 86.87%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 92.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTSGX % Rank
US 		96.93% 67.06% 99.56% 18.18%
Non US 		1.57% 0.00% 26.08% 78.11%

FTSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.05% 27.56% 56.14%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.05% 4.05% 79.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 11.91%

Sales Fees

FTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.00% 3.00% 439.00% 97.06%

FTSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTSGX Category Low Category High FTSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 58.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTSGX Category Low Category High FTSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.90% -4.08% 1.10% 65.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FTSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 23, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Senior Portfolio Manager Brandon M. Nelson is responsible for the portfolio management of our small- and smid-cap growth strategies. He draws upon more than two decades of experience in small- and smid-cap growth equity investing, utilizing the same philosophy and process employed by Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund today. He is also a member of the Calamos Investment Committee, which is charged with providing a top-down framework, maintaining oversight of risk and performance metrics, and evaluating investment process. Brandon joined Calamos Investments following its 2019 acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, the company he co-founded in 2008, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of the Timpani strategies since inception. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Wells Capital Management since 2005. Prior to that, Brandon was with Strong Capital Management, Inc. as a Research Analyst from 1996 to 2000 and as a Portfolio Manager from 2000 to 2005. He received his master’s degree in Finance from the  University of Wisconsin-Madison and was selected to participate in the prestigious Applied Security Analysis Program. He also received his BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.04 5.25

