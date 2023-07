Mr. Brian Murphy serves as Portfolio Manager at Vivaldi Capital Management. Brian joined Vivaldi as a Senior Research Analyst on the investment team with a particular focus on Vivaldi's alternatives portfolios. Brian is responsible for all aspects of the investment process, including investment sourcing, evaluation, and monitoring. He is also a member of the firm's investment committee. Brian has eight years of alternatives investment experience at both multi-manager and single strategy hedge funds, with a particularly deep background in long/short equity and derivatives trading strategies. Prior to joining Vivaldi, Brian was a Director for Voyager Management, a fund of hedge funds firm. He received his B.S. in Finance from Miami University in Oxford, OH.