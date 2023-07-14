Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin U.S. Government Money Fund

FTQXX | Fund

$1.00

$4.61 B

3.78%

$0.04

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.61 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 0.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

FTQXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin U.S. Government Money Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 15, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    161340831
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The Fund is a “feeder fund” that invests, through the Master Portfolio, at least 99.5% of its total assets in Government securities, cash and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by Government securities or cash. For purposes of this policy, “Government securities” means any securities issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the United States, or by a person controlled or supervised by and acting as an instrumentality of the Government of the United States pursuant to authority granted by the Congress of the United States; or any certificate of deposit for any of the foregoing. Government securities include those issued by government agencies or instrumentalities, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), Federal Home Loan Banks and Federal Farm Credit Banks, whose securities are neither issued nor guaranteed by the U.S. Government. The Fund intends to be a “Government money market fund,” as such term is defined in or interpreted under Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Shareholders will be given at least 60 days’ advance notice of any change to the 99.5% policy.

The Fund uses the amortized cost method of valuation to seek to maintain a stable $1.00 share price and does not currently intend to impose liquidity fees or redemption gates on Fund redemptions. Please note, however, that the board of

trustees reserves the ability to subject the Fund to a liquidity fee and/or redemption gate in the future, after providing prior notice to shareholders.

Unless the context otherwise requires, references to the Fund’s investments refer to those investments of the Master Portfolio to which the Fund is exposed and references to the investment manager or the Fund’s investment manager refer to the Master Portfolio’s investment manager.

The Fund invests in:

U.S. government securities which may include fixed, floating and variable rate securities.

Repurchase agreements which are agreements by the Fund to buy Government securities from a broker-dealer or other counterparty and then to sell the securities back to such counterparty on an agreed upon date (generally, less than seven days) at a higher price, which reflects prevailing short-term interest rates.

Portfolio maturity and quality The Fund only buys securities that the investment manager determines present minimal credit risks. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 calendar days or less, maintains a dollar-weighted average life for its portfolio of 120 calendar days or less, and only buys securities that mature or are deemed to mature in 397 calendar days or less.

Read More

FTQXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTQXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 54.57%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 54.35%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 53.37%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTQXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 54.55%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 54.52%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 54.62%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTQXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 54.57%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 54.35%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 53.37%
5 Yr N/A* 0.0% 1.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTQXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 54.55%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 54.52%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 54.62%
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.5% N/A
2018 N/A 0.0% 0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTQXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTQXX Category Low Category High FTQXX % Rank
Net Assets 4.61 B 136 K 281 B 61.19%
Number of Holdings 2 1 346 90.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.44 B -343 K 163 B 58.10%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 22.7% 100.0% 4.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Money Mkt Portfolios Tr 100.02%
  2. Cash 0.59%
  3. Cash 0.59%
  4. Cash 0.59%
  5. Cash 0.59%
  6. Cash 0.59%
  7. Cash 0.59%
  8. Cash 0.59%
  9. Cash 0.59%
  10. Cash 0.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTQXX % Rank
Cash 		100.00% 25.56% 100.00% 3.33%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 54.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.67% 0.04% 54.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 58.43%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 74.44% 94.77%

FTQXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTQXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.06% 1.68% 33.09%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.50% 41.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.00% 92.18%
Administrative Fee 0.46% 0.01% 0.55% 96.96%

Sales Fees

FTQXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 1.00% 66.67%

Trading Fees

FTQXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTQXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 485.00% 19.51%

FTQXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTQXX Category Low Category High FTQXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.78% 0.00% 2.28% 38.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTQXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTQXX Category Low Category High FTQXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 89.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTQXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTQXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2006

15.59

15.6%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.17 19.01

