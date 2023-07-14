Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
7.4%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$1.83 B
Holdings in Top 10
78.9%
Expense Ratio 1.37%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 44.49%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund is a “fund of funds” meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets primarily in other funds (underlying funds), predominantly other Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund is designed for investors seeking the highest level of long-term total return that is consistent with a moderate level of risk. The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with an intermediate investment horizon.
Under normal market conditions, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income investments by investing primarily in a distinctly-weighted combination of underlying funds, based on each underlying fund's predominant asset class and strategy. These underlying funds, in turn, invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income securities, and may also have exposure to derivative instruments.
The investment manager uses the following as a general guide in allocating the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes: 60% equity funds; and 40% fixed-income funds. These percentages may be changed from time to time by the Fund’s investment manager without the approval of shareholders, and may vary up to 10% from these percentages of Fund assets.
When selecting equity funds, the investment manager considers the underlying funds’ foreign and domestic exposure, market capitalization ranges, and investment style (growth vs. value). When selecting fixed-income funds, the investment manager focuses on income as a means of diversification to help offset the risk presented by exposure to equity investments and on maximizing income appropriate to each Fund’s specific risk profile. The investment manager considers the duration and maturity of the underlying funds’ portfolios. Certain fixed income funds may hold securities across the credit quality spectrum, including below investment grade or "junk" bonds. In addition, in selecting underlying funds the investment manager also considers the overall combination of the underlying funds in each asset class and the overall costs of investing in the underlying funds. In evaluating the risk level of the underlying funds, the investment manager analyzes such factors as: (a) relative and absolute performance, including correlations with other underlying funds as well as corresponding benchmarks, and (b) their volatility (the variability of returns from one period to the next).
The investment manager will vary the underlying funds’ allocation percentages based upon the Fund’s risk/return level. No more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any one underlying fund, except that the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in Franklin U.S. Government Securities Fund.
|Period
|FTMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|59.57%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|27.41%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|77.88%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|87.63%
|10 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|70.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|66.80%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|86.94%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|54.97%
|2019
|1.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|97.41%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|70.38%
|Period
|FTMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.4%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|59.16%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|27.06%
|3 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|77.97%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|92.82%
|10 Yr
|1.0%*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|80.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTMTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|66.80%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|86.94%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|54.97%
|2019
|1.7%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|97.41%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|84.01%
|FTMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.83 B
|658 K
|207 B
|32.65%
|Number of Holdings
|24
|2
|15351
|67.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.45 B
|660 K
|48.5 B
|28.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|78.86%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|27.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Stocks
|59.67%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|46.93%
|Bonds
|33.96%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|50.07%
|Cash
|5.57%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|28.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.56%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|43.79%
|Other
|0.24%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|31.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|79.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Technology
|24.84%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|11.08%
|Healthcare
|13.76%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|55.40%
|Financial Services
|12.79%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|76.47%
|Industrials
|12.00%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|21.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.76%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|68.26%
|Communication Services
|7.42%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|44.05%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|47.20%
|Basic Materials
|4.19%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|49.38%
|Energy
|4.06%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|62.93%
|Real Estate
|3.05%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|58.82%
|Utilities
|2.45%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|67.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTMTX % Rank
|US
|45.34%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|54.02%
|Non US
|14.33%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|39.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Government
|33.43%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|36.29%
|Corporate
|28.07%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|59.62%
|Securitized
|13.90%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|57.98%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.81%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|44.75%
|Derivative
|9.51%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|5.73%
|Municipal
|1.28%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|11.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTMTX % Rank
|US
|28.77%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|55.12%
|Non US
|5.19%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|28.10%
|FTMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.37%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|20.36%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|41.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.99%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|FTMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|46.46%
|FTMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTMTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.49%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|54.71%
|FTMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.60%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|58.30%
|FTMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FTMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTMTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|84.50%
|FTMTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2011
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2009
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 02, 2008
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2008
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2008
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2007
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2007
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2007
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2006
|$0.180
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2006
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2006
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2006
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2006
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2005
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2005
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2005
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2004
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2004
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2004
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2004
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2003
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2003
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2003
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2003
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2002
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2002
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2002
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2002
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2001
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2012
10.42
10.4%
Thomas Nelson is the director of portfolio management and a senior vice president for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS). He graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in accounting. As the director of portfolio management and a member of the Investment Strategy and Research Committee, Mr. Nelson manages several Franklin Templeton global mutual funds. He is also a chartered member of the CFA Institute and part of the New York Society of Security Analysts and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Mr. Tollette first joined Franklin Templeton in 1994, left the company in 2014 and rejoined again in 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 16, 2021
1.12
1.1%
Ms. Revenaugh has been a co-lead portfolio manager since April 2021. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, she was a portfolio strategist and a member of the investment committee with Windward Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
