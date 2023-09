Clark D. Wagner is the Chief Investment Officer of FIMCO and served as President of FIMCO from 2016-2018 and also served as Director of Fixed Income from 2001-2016. He has served as the Portfolio Manager since 1995. He also serves as Co-Portfolio Manager . He also serves as a Portfolio Manager and Co-Portfolio Manager for certain other First Investors Funds and has been a Portfolio Manager with FIMCO since 1991.