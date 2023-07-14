Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.1%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$882 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 0.13%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 3.58%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is a "fund to funds" meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets in a combination of the Franklin Growth Fund, Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund, Franklin Mutual Shares Fund and Templeton Growth Fund (underlying funds) on a fixed percentage basis.
The Fund makes equal allocations (approximately 25%) to each of the underlying funds. The administrator rebalances the Fund's investments in the underlying funds whenever the actual allocations exceed plus or minus 3% of the pre-determined fixed allocation percentages. The Fund's Board may approve additional or different underlying funds for investment (without the approval of shareholders). These underlying funds, in turn, invest primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities.
|Period
|FTLQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.1%
|-6.1%
|259.6%
|50.26%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-23.3%
|219.9%
|17.28%
|3 Yr
|2.1%*
|-7.4%
|35.8%
|54.86%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-12.9%
|17.1%
|42.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.1%
|6.4%
|30.13%
* Annualized
|FTLQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|882 M
|8.18 M
|117 B
|43.98%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|4
|9963
|98.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|888 M
|6.34 M
|17.7 B
|43.98%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.88%
|15.1%
|100.0%
|6.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.40%
|41.81%
|99.54%
|19.90%
|Cash
|1.88%
|-175.13%
|34.02%
|63.87%
|Bonds
|0.99%
|0.00%
|172.53%
|56.54%
|Other
|0.70%
|-2.94%
|17.05%
|23.04%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.04%
|0.00%
|3.88%
|43.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.51%
|98.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Technology
|24.21%
|1.75%
|32.38%
|15.79%
|Healthcare
|19.02%
|2.06%
|19.02%
|2.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.49%
|1.15%
|24.72%
|21.05%
|Financial Services
|11.00%
|9.56%
|42.24%
|88.95%
|Industrials
|10.18%
|1.80%
|15.05%
|65.26%
|Communication Services
|7.68%
|1.90%
|13.69%
|41.05%
|Consumer Defense
|5.88%
|0.47%
|14.80%
|65.79%
|Basic Materials
|3.03%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|80.53%
|Energy
|2.93%
|0.00%
|31.98%
|69.47%
|Real Estate
|2.01%
|0.00%
|28.04%
|80.00%
|Utilities
|1.57%
|0.00%
|15.29%
|78.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTLQX % Rank
|US
|79.03%
|27.22%
|98.64%
|12.04%
|Non US
|17.37%
|0.38%
|36.06%
|81.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|73.29%
|2.76%
|100.00%
|41.36%
|Corporate
|25.95%
|0.00%
|94.65%
|27.23%
|Securitized
|0.76%
|0.00%
|24.35%
|43.46%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.42%
|94.24%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.59%
|91.62%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.00%
|95.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTLQX % Rank
|US
|0.99%
|0.00%
|159.81%
|56.02%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|95.81%
|FTLQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.13%
|0.01%
|2.81%
|92.51%
|Management Fee
|0.03%
|0.00%
|1.30%
|35.08%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|25.64%
|FTLQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTLQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTLQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|3.58%
|0.18%
|300.02%
|3.93%
|FTLQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.30%
|0.00%
|3.71%
|88.48%
|FTLQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FTLQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTLQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.26%
|-1.69%
|5.31%
|15.96%
|FTLQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 15, 2019
3.29
3.3%
Thomas Nelson is the director of portfolio management and a senior vice president for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS). He graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in accounting. As the director of portfolio management and a member of the Investment Strategy and Research Committee, Mr. Nelson manages several Franklin Templeton global mutual funds. He is also a chartered member of the CFA Institute and part of the New York Society of Security Analysts and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Mr. Tollette first joined Franklin Templeton in 1994, left the company in 2014 and rejoined again in 2018.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
Ms. Revenaugh has been a co-lead portfolio manager since April 2021. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, she was a portfolio strategist and a member of the investment committee with Windward Investment Management.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.19
|26.6
|6.61
|2.41
