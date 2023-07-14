Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund

mutual fund
FTLQX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Adv (FCAZX) Primary A (FTCOX) C (FTCLX) Retirement (FTLQX)
FTLQX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Adv (FCAZX) Primary A (FTCOX) C (FTCLX) Retirement (FTLQX)
FTLQX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.27 -0.03 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
Adv (FCAZX) Primary A (FTCOX) C (FTCLX) Retirement (FTLQX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund

FTLQX | Fund

$20.27

$882 M

0.30%

$0.06

0.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.1%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$882 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 3.58%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund

FTLQX | Fund

$20.27

$882 M

0.30%

$0.06

0.13%

FTLQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Corefolio Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 01, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    223304
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Nelson

Fund Description

The Fund is a "fund to funds" meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets in a combination of the Franklin Growth Fund, Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund, Franklin Mutual Shares Fund and Templeton Growth Fund (underlying funds) on a fixed percentage basis.

The Fund makes equal allocations (approximately 25%) to each of the underlying funds. The administrator rebalances the Fund's investments in the underlying funds whenever the actual allocations exceed plus or minus 3% of the pre-determined fixed allocation percentages. The Fund's Board may approve additional or different underlying funds for investment (without the approval of shareholders). These underlying funds, in turn, invest primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities.

Read More

FTLQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -6.1% 259.6% 50.26%
1 Yr 13.8% -23.3% 219.9% 17.28%
3 Yr 2.1%* -7.4% 35.8% 54.86%
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.9% 17.1% 42.77%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 30.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -44.4% 104.5% 67.72%
2021 5.6% -12.9% 10.1% 37.43%
2020 3.1% -3.8% 17.1% 66.67%
2019 3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 62.50%
2018 -2.5% -9.5% -1.3% 15.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.1% -11.0% 259.6% 50.26%
1 Yr 13.8% -23.3% 219.9% 17.28%
3 Yr 2.1%* -7.4% 35.8% 54.86%
5 Yr 0.0%* -12.9% 21.1% 48.48%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 27.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTLQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -44.4% 104.5% 67.72%
2021 5.6% -12.9% 10.1% 37.43%
2020 3.1% -3.8% 17.1% 66.67%
2019 3.7% -3.7% 7.3% 63.10%
2018 -1.9% -9.2% -1.3% 26.67%

NAV & Total Return History

FTLQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTLQX Category Low Category High FTLQX % Rank
Net Assets 882 M 8.18 M 117 B 43.98%
Number of Holdings 5 4 9963 98.43%
Net Assets in Top 10 888 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 43.98%
Weighting of Top 10 99.88% 15.1% 100.0% 6.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin Mutual Shares R6 26.96%
  2. Franklin Growth R6 25.09%
  3. Templeton Growth R6 25.07%
  4. Franklin Growth Opportunities R6 22.76%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTLQX % Rank
Stocks 		96.40% 41.81% 99.54% 19.90%
Cash 		1.88% -175.13% 34.02% 63.87%
Bonds 		0.99% 0.00% 172.53% 56.54%
Other 		0.70% -2.94% 17.05% 23.04%
Convertible Bonds 		0.04% 0.00% 3.88% 43.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.51% 98.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTLQX % Rank
Technology 		24.21% 1.75% 32.38% 15.79%
Healthcare 		19.02% 2.06% 19.02% 2.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.49% 1.15% 24.72% 21.05%
Financial Services 		11.00% 9.56% 42.24% 88.95%
Industrials 		10.18% 1.80% 15.05% 65.26%
Communication Services 		7.68% 1.90% 13.69% 41.05%
Consumer Defense 		5.88% 0.47% 14.80% 65.79%
Basic Materials 		3.03% 0.00% 8.62% 80.53%
Energy 		2.93% 0.00% 31.98% 69.47%
Real Estate 		2.01% 0.00% 28.04% 80.00%
Utilities 		1.57% 0.00% 15.29% 78.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTLQX % Rank
US 		79.03% 27.22% 98.64% 12.04%
Non US 		17.37% 0.38% 36.06% 81.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTLQX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		73.29% 2.76% 100.00% 41.36%
Corporate 		25.95% 0.00% 94.65% 27.23%
Securitized 		0.76% 0.00% 24.35% 43.46%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 48.42% 94.24%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 11.59% 91.62%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 58.00% 95.81%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTLQX % Rank
US 		0.99% 0.00% 159.81% 56.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 12.72% 95.81%

FTLQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.01% 2.81% 92.51%
Management Fee 0.03% 0.00% 1.30% 35.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.28% 25.64%

Sales Fees

FTLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTLQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 3.58% 0.18% 300.02% 3.93%

FTLQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTLQX Category Low Category High FTLQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.30% 0.00% 3.71% 88.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTLQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTLQX Category Low Category High FTLQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% -1.69% 5.31% 15.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTLQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTLQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Nelson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 15, 2019

3.29

3.3%

Thomas Nelson is the director of portfolio management and a senior vice president for Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions (FTIS). He graduated from the University of Delaware with a B.S. in accounting. As the director of portfolio management and a member of the Investment Strategy and Research Committee, Mr. Nelson manages several Franklin Templeton global mutual funds. He is also a chartered member of the CFA Institute and part of the New York Society of Security Analysts and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst Association.

Wylie Tollette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Mr. Tollette first joined Franklin Templeton in 1994, left the company in 2014 and rejoined again in 2018.

Berkeley Revenaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Ms. Revenaugh has been a co-lead portfolio manager since April 2021. She joined Franklin Templeton in 2019. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, she was a portfolio strategist and a member of the investment committee with Windward Investment Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×