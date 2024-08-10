Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
34.4%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Money Market Fund
NameAs of 10/08/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, Retail Tax Free Obligations Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in high-quality, short-term municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. The municipal securities in which the fund invests include variable rate demand notes (VRDNs) and tender option bonds (TOBs), which are floating rate instruments that provide the fund with the option to put or tender the VRDN or TOB back to the issuer at par. VRDNs and TOBs typically have some form of external credit or liquidity support. The fund also may invest in other municipal securities, including commercial paper, municipal notes and other short-term municipal obligations.
Municipal securities are issued by state and local governments, and certain U.S. territorial possessions, to finance public infrastructure projects such as streets and highways, schools, water and sewer systems, hospitals, and airports. They also may be issued to refinance outstanding obligations as well as to obtain funds for general operating expenses and for loans to other public institutions and facilities. There are two principal classifications of municipal securities:
|●
|general obligation bonds, which are backed by the full faith, credit, and taxing power of the issuer; and
|●
|revenue bonds, which are payable only from the revenues generated by a specific project or from another specific revenue source.
Under normal market conditions, up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in taxable money market securities and municipal securities subject to the alternative minimum tax, although the fund does not currently intend to invest in municipal securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.
Because the fund refers to tax-free investments in its name, it has a fundamental investment policy that it will normally invest its assets so that at least 80% of the income that it distributes will be exempt from federal regular income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This policy may not be changed without shareholder approval.
|Period
|FTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|1.7%
|4.4%
|55.95%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|2.1%
|5.4%
|51.19%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|1.3%
|3.5%
|57.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.8%
|2.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.6%
|1.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|85.88%
|2022
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|85.88%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.0%
|84.42%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|FTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|1.7%
|4.4%
|55.95%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|2.1%
|5.4%
|51.19%
|3 Yr
|2.0%*
|1.3%
|3.5%
|57.14%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.8%
|2.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.6%
|1.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FTJXX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|3.2%
|2.0%
|5.4%
|40.00%
|2022
|0.8%
|0.2%
|1.2%
|51.76%
|2021
|0.0%
|0.0%
|0.3%
|32.47%
|2020
|N/A
|0.0%
|1.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|0.0%
|2.7%
|N/A
|FTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTJXX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|3.67 M
|19.7 B
|90.59%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|1
|921
|82.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|187 M
|40.6 M
|17.4 B
|61.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.35%
|9.8%
|100.0%
|40.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTJXX % Rank
|Bonds
|79.86%
|0.00%
|99.21%
|67.06%
|Cash
|20.14%
|0.79%
|100.00%
|38.82%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTJXX % Rank
|Municipal
|79.86%
|0.00%
|99.21%
|67.06%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.14%
|0.79%
|100.00%
|38.82%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.45%
|85.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTJXX % Rank
|US
|79.86%
|0.00%
|99.21%
|67.06%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.88%
|FTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.15%
|1.77%
|44.71%
|Management Fee
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.49%
|18.82%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.75%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.13%
|0.05%
|0.55%
|75.86%
|FTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTJXX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|FTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTJXX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.99%
|2.26%
|5.22%
|56.47%
|FTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTJXX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|78.82%
|FTJXX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2024
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2024
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2024
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2024
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2024
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2024
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2024
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2023
|$0.000
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Nov 30, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.000
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Nov 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...