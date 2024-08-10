Home
FTJXX (Mutual Fund)

Retail Tax Free Obligations Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Tax-Free Money Market
share class
A (FTAXX) Other (FHIXX) Z (FTZXX)

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

FTJXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Retail Tax Free Obligations Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First American Funds Inc
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    327682914
  • Share Class
    T
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, Retail Tax Free Obligations Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in high-quality, short-term municipal securities that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. The municipal securities in which the fund invests include variable rate demand notes (VRDNs) and tender option bonds (TOBs), which are floating rate instruments that provide the fund with the option to put or tender the VRDN or TOB back to the issuer at par. VRDNs and TOBs typically have some form of external credit or liquidity support. The fund also may invest in other municipal securities, including commercial paper, municipal notes and other short-term municipal obligations.

Municipal securities are issued by state and local governments, and certain U.S. territorial possessions, to finance public infrastructure projects such as streets and highways, schools, water and sewer systems, hospitals, and airports. They also may be issued to refinance outstanding obligations as well as to obtain funds for general operating expenses and for loans to other public institutions and facilities. There are two principal classifications of municipal securities:

general obligation bonds, which are backed by the full faith, credit, and taxing power of the issuer; and
revenue bonds, which are payable only from the revenues generated by a specific project or from another specific revenue source.

Under normal market conditions, up to 20% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in taxable money market securities and municipal securities subject to the alternative minimum tax, although the fund does not currently intend to invest in municipal securities subject to the alternative minimum tax.

Because the fund refers to tax-free investments in its name, it has a fundamental investment policy that it will normally invest its assets so that at least 80% of the income that it distributes will be exempt from federal regular income tax, including the federal alternative minimum tax. This policy may not be changed without shareholder approval.

Read More

FTJXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTJXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% 1.7% 4.4% 55.95%
1 Yr 3.2% 2.1% 5.4% 51.19%
3 Yr 2.0%* 1.3% 3.5% 57.14%
5 Yr N/A* 0.8% 2.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.6% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTJXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 85.88%
2022 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 85.88%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 84.42%
2020 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTJXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% 1.7% 4.4% 55.95%
1 Yr 3.2% 2.1% 5.4% 51.19%
3 Yr 2.0%* 1.3% 3.5% 57.14%
5 Yr N/A* 0.8% 2.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.6% 1.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTJXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 3.2% 2.0% 5.4% 40.00%
2022 0.8% 0.2% 1.2% 51.76%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 32.47%
2020 N/A 0.0% 1.3% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 2.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FTJXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTJXX Category Low Category High FTJXX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 3.67 M 19.7 B 90.59%
Number of Holdings 66 1 921 82.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 187 M 40.6 M 17.4 B 61.18%
Weighting of Top 10 34.35% 9.8% 100.0% 40.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. TEXAS ST 4% 5.04%
  2. TEXAS ST 4% 4.35%
  3. CLARK CNTY NEV ARPT REV 0.1% 4.22%
  4. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  5. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  6. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  7. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  8. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  9. Texas A&M University 4.16%
  10. Texas A&M University 4.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTJXX % Rank
Bonds 		79.86% 0.00% 99.21% 67.06%
Cash 		20.14% 0.79% 100.00% 38.82%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTJXX % Rank
Municipal 		79.86% 0.00% 99.21% 67.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.14% 0.79% 100.00% 38.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 13.45% 85.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTJXX % Rank
US 		79.86% 0.00% 99.21% 67.06%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.88%

FTJXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTJXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.15% 1.77% 44.71%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.08% 0.49% 18.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 0.75% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.13% 0.05% 0.55% 75.86%

Sales Fees

FTJXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTJXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTJXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 0.00% N/A

FTJXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTJXX Category Low Category High FTJXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.99% 2.26% 5.22% 56.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTJXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTJXX Category Low Category High FTJXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.01% 0.00% 0.12% 78.82%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTJXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTJXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2003

18.51

18.5%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.83 27.88 14.24 15.26

