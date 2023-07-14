Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FTIEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|60.28%
|1 Yr
|18.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|41.99%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-14.5%
|25.3%
|57.14%
|5 Yr
|3.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.9%
|15.02%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|8.22%
* Annualized
|FTIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|153 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|80.74%
|Number of Holdings
|312
|1
|10801
|32.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.3 M
|0
|34.5 B
|86.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.45%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|63.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.33%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|77.21%
|Cash
|3.62%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|19.83%
|Other
|0.05%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|27.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|56.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|53.35%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|57.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.45%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|11.64%
|Industrials
|16.25%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|27.07%
|Technology
|14.53%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|22.42%
|Basic Materials
|11.74%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|7.42%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.54%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|24.02%
|Healthcare
|7.52%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|90.10%
|Energy
|5.54%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|38.43%
|Communication Services
|4.88%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|77.87%
|Consumer Defense
|4.38%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|94.76%
|Real Estate
|1.41%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|59.97%
|Utilities
|0.76%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|77.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Non US
|89.87%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|82.60%
|US
|6.46%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|12.27%
|FTIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|30.56%
|Management Fee
|0.86%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|94.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FTIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FTIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|86.27%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTIEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|56.84%
|FTIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|41.22%
|FTIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FTIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTIEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|67.39%
|FTIEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2019
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2018
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2012
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2011
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.020
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2008
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2007
14.59
14.6%
Jed Weiss is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Weiss has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2011
10.72
10.7%
Alexander Zavratsky is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1996, Mr. Zavratsky has worked as a research analyst, portfolio assistant, and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 22, 2019
3.27
3.3%
Sam Polyak is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Funds. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2010 as a portfolio manager, Mr. Polyak served as a portfolio manager for Ninth Wave Capital Management beginning in 2007 and as a director for OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in New York beginning in 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
