Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Total International Equity Fund

mutual fund
FTIEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.61 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FTEIX) Primary C (FTCEX) A (FTAEX) M (FTTEX) No Load (FTIEX) Inst (FIEZX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Total International Equity Fund

FTIEX | Fund

$10.61

$153 M

0.95%

$0.10

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

18.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.1%

Net Assets

$153 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 39.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTIEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Total International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jed Weiss

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Using the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index as a guide in allocating investments across foreign developed and emerging markets, including investments in "growth" stocks, "value" stocks, and securities of companies with small market capitalizations. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
Read More

FTIEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% 2.1% 19.2% 60.28%
1 Yr 18.4% -20.6% 27.8% 41.99%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 57.14%
5 Yr 3.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 15.02%
10 Yr 3.3%* -6.0% 9.9% 8.22%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 48.20%
2021 1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 70.86%
2020 4.8% -10.4% 121.9% 19.18%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 8.5% 6.77%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 25.17%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -16.4% 19.2% 59.15%
1 Yr 18.4% -27.2% 27.8% 38.87%
3 Yr 3.6%* -14.5% 25.3% 56.27%
5 Yr 3.1%* -9.9% 60.9% 18.96%
10 Yr 4.6%* -2.6% 10.2% 7.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTIEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.9% -43.6% 71.3% 48.20%
2021 1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 70.56%
2020 4.8% -10.4% 121.9% 19.18%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 8.5% 6.77%
2018 -3.4% -13.0% -0.7% 38.99%

NAV & Total Return History

FTIEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTIEX Category Low Category High FTIEX % Rank
Net Assets 153 M 1.02 M 369 B 80.74%
Number of Holdings 312 1 10801 32.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.3 M 0 34.5 B 86.45%
Weighting of Top 10 19.45% 1.9% 101.9% 63.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTIEX % Rank
Stocks 		96.33% 0.00% 122.60% 77.21%
Cash 		3.62% -65.15% 100.00% 19.83%
Other 		0.05% -16.47% 17.36% 27.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 56.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 53.35%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 57.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTIEX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.45% 0.00% 47.75% 11.64%
Industrials 		16.25% 5.17% 99.49% 27.07%
Technology 		14.53% 0.00% 36.32% 22.42%
Basic Materials 		11.74% 0.00% 23.86% 7.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.54% 0.00% 36.36% 24.02%
Healthcare 		7.52% 0.00% 21.01% 90.10%
Energy 		5.54% 0.00% 16.89% 38.43%
Communication Services 		4.88% 0.00% 21.69% 77.87%
Consumer Defense 		4.38% 0.00% 32.29% 94.76%
Real Estate 		1.41% 0.00% 14.59% 59.97%
Utilities 		0.76% 0.00% 13.68% 77.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTIEX % Rank
Non US 		89.87% 0.00% 124.02% 82.60%
US 		6.46% -7.71% 68.98% 12.27%

FTIEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% 0.02% 26.51% 30.56%
Management Fee 0.86% 0.00% 1.60% 94.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FTIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 86.27%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTIEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 39.00% 2.00% 247.00% 56.84%

FTIEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTIEX Category Low Category High FTIEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.95% 0.00% 13.15% 41.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTIEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTIEX Category Low Category High FTIEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -0.93% 6.38% 67.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTIEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTIEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jed Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2007

14.59

14.6%

Jed Weiss is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1997, Mr. Weiss has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager.

Alexander Zavratsky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2011

10.72

10.7%

Alexander Zavratsky is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Investments. Since joining Fidelity Investments in 1996, Mr. Zavratsky has worked as a research analyst, portfolio assistant, and portfolio manager.

Sam Polyak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 22, 2019

3.27

3.3%

Sam Polyak is a portfolio manager of Fidelity Funds. Prior to joining Fidelity Investments in 2010 as a portfolio manager, Mr. Polyak served as a portfolio manager for Ninth Wave Capital Management beginning in 2007 and as a director for OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in New York beginning in 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

