Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Using the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA Index as a guide in allocating investments across foreign developed and emerging markets, including investments in "growth" stocks, "value" stocks, and securities of companies with small market capitalizations. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.