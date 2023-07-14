Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FTHIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.4%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|36.35%
|1 Yr
|18.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|1.37%
|3 Yr
|15.9%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|3.67%
|5 Yr
|8.0%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|0.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|1.23%
* Annualized
|FTHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTHIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.57 B
|1.48 M
|120 B
|6.79%
|Number of Holdings
|126
|2
|2519
|58.67%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.45 B
|213 K
|4.6 B
|3.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.18%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|21.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTHIX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.99%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|92.52%
|Cash
|6.01%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|8.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|98.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|96.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|98.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|98.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTHIX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.09%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|15.12%
|Technology
|18.17%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|14.26%
|Financial Services
|15.21%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|57.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.22%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|10.82%
|Healthcare
|12.36%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|56.53%
|Communication Services
|4.54%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|10.65%
|Energy
|3.37%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|78.52%
|Real Estate
|3.15%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|88.66%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|93.99%
|Consumer Defense
|2.12%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|84.88%
|Utilities
|1.29%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|78.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTHIX % Rank
|US
|93.04%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|77.72%
|Non US
|0.95%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|76.19%
|FTHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.64%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|81.55%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|29.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|40.09%
|FTHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTHIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|29.28%
|FTHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTHIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|12.39%
|FTHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FTHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTHIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.42%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|1.54%
|FTHIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.008
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2017
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2013
9.26
9.3%
Dr. Giovinazzo is the lead portfolio manager of the Behavioral Small-Cap Equity strategy and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of the strategy. He is also responsible for research using market insights and behavioral finance to enhance the investment process. Dr. Giovinazzo has been in the financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, Dr. Giovinazzo was a researcher and co-portfolio manager with Blackrock's Scientific Active Equity group (formerly Barclays Global Investors). His previous experience also includes investment and consulting work with Wellington Management, Marsh & McLennan, and Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman). Dr. Giovinazzo received his BA in sociology from Princeton, and his MBA in analytic finance, economics, and statistics, as well as a PhD in finance from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He wrote his undergraduate thesis for Dr. Kahneman (winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics) while at Princeton, and Dr. Thaler (“Father of Behavioral Finance” and winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics) was his dissertation co-chair at the University of Chicago. Dr. Giovinazzo holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. He is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2015
6.59
6.6%
Mr. Stanske is responsible for managing the Small-Cap Growth and Micro-Cap disciplines at Fuller & Thaler and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of his strategies. He has been with the firm since 1996 and has been in the financial industry since 1987. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over ten years as an analyst and portfolio manager at Farmers Insurance Group and then at Fisher Investments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stanske worked in the corporate sector as an analyst. He received a BS from the University of Denver and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Stanske is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Stanske is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
