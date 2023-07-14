Home
Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund

mutual fund
FTHIX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$38.49 -0.26 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FTHNX) Primary Inst (FTHFX) Inst (FTHSX) Inst (FTHIX) A (FTHAX) C (FTYCX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

18.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.0%

Net Assets

$5.57 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$38.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.64%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTHIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 15.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fuller & Thaler
  • Inception Date
    Sep 08, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raife Giovinazzo

Fund Description

FTHIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -14.5% 140.9% 36.35%
1 Yr 18.0% -34.7% 196.6% 1.37%
3 Yr 15.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 3.67%
5 Yr 8.0%* -23.7% 9.2% 0.55%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 1.23%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -59.3% 118.2% 2.06%
2021 12.2% -17.3% 18.6% 8.20%
2020 3.2% -21.2% 28.2% 55.66%
2019 6.3% -17.9% 8.4% 4.63%
2018 -2.9% -20.0% 0.2% 15.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -17.6% 140.9% 33.79%
1 Yr 18.0% -34.7% 196.6% 1.19%
3 Yr 15.9%* -21.8% 37.4% 2.13%
5 Yr 8.0%* -23.7% 10.7% 4.18%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 1.03%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTHIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -59.3% 118.2% 2.06%
2021 12.2% -17.3% 18.6% 8.20%
2020 3.2% -21.2% 28.2% 55.66%
2019 6.3% -17.9% 8.4% 4.63%
2018 -2.9% -19.9% 0.2% 32.76%

NAV & Total Return History

FTHIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTHIX Category Low Category High FTHIX % Rank
Net Assets 5.57 B 1.48 M 120 B 6.79%
Number of Holdings 126 2 2519 58.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.45 B 213 K 4.6 B 3.91%
Weighting of Top 10 25.18% 2.8% 101.7% 21.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government Instl 5.49%
  2. Jabil Inc 3.29%
  3. BMC Stock Holdings Inc 3.08%
  4. Helen Of Troy Ltd 2.71%
  5. Synnex Corp 2.58%
  6. K12 Inc 2.48%
  7. Louisiana-Pacific Corp 2.46%
  8. MDU Resources Group Inc 2.33%
  9. Oasis Petroleum Inc Ordinary Shares - New 2.11%
  10. Landstar System Inc 2.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTHIX % Rank
Stocks 		93.99% 25.32% 100.32% 92.52%
Cash 		6.01% -79.10% 74.68% 8.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 98.81%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 96.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 98.81%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 98.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTHIX % Rank
Industrials 		23.09% 2.46% 37.42% 15.12%
Technology 		18.17% 0.00% 54.70% 14.26%
Financial Services 		15.21% 0.00% 35.52% 57.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.22% 0.99% 47.79% 10.82%
Healthcare 		12.36% 0.00% 26.53% 56.53%
Communication Services 		4.54% 0.00% 14.85% 10.65%
Energy 		3.37% 0.00% 37.72% 78.52%
Real Estate 		3.15% 0.00% 29.43% 88.66%
Basic Materials 		2.47% 0.00% 18.66% 93.99%
Consumer Defense 		2.12% 0.00% 18.87% 84.88%
Utilities 		1.29% 0.00% 18.58% 78.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTHIX % Rank
US 		93.04% 24.89% 100.00% 77.72%
Non US 		0.95% 0.00% 36.31% 76.19%

FTHIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.64% 0.01% 13.16% 81.55%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 29.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 40.09%

Sales Fees

FTHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTHIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 1.00% 314.00% 29.28%

FTHIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTHIX Category Low Category High FTHIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 12.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTHIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTHIX Category Low Category High FTHIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -2.40% 2.49% 1.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTHIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTHIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raife Giovinazzo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2013

9.26

9.3%

Dr. Giovinazzo is the lead portfolio manager of the Behavioral Small-Cap Equity strategy and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of the strategy. He is also responsible for research using market insights and behavioral finance to enhance the investment process. Dr. Giovinazzo has been in the financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, Dr. Giovinazzo was a researcher and co-portfolio manager with Blackrock's Scientific Active Equity group (formerly Barclays Global Investors). His previous experience also includes investment and consulting work with Wellington Management, Marsh & McLennan, and Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman). Dr. Giovinazzo received his BA in sociology from Princeton, and his MBA in analytic finance, economics, and statistics, as well as a PhD in finance from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He wrote his undergraduate thesis for Dr. Kahneman (winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics) while at Princeton, and Dr. Thaler (“Father of Behavioral Finance” and winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics) was his dissertation co-chair at the University of Chicago. Dr. Giovinazzo holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. He is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.

Frederick Stanske, CFA

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2015

6.59

6.6%

Mr. Stanske is responsible for managing the Small-Cap Growth and Micro-Cap disciplines at Fuller & Thaler and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of his strategies. He has been with the firm since 1996 and has been in the financial industry since 1987. Prior to joining the firm, he spent over ten years as an analyst and portfolio manager at Farmers Insurance Group and then at Fisher Investments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stanske worked in the corporate sector as an analyst. He received a BS from the University of Denver and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mr. Stanske is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Stanske is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

