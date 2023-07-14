Dr. Giovinazzo is the lead portfolio manager of the Behavioral Small-Cap Equity strategy and has ultimate decision-making authority for all investment aspects of the strategy. He is also responsible for research using market insights and behavioral finance to enhance the investment process. Dr. Giovinazzo has been in the financial industry since 1995. Prior to joining Fuller & Thaler, Dr. Giovinazzo was a researcher and co-portfolio manager with Blackrock's Scientific Active Equity group (formerly Barclays Global Investors). His previous experience also includes investment and consulting work with Wellington Management, Marsh & McLennan, and Mercer Management Consulting (now Oliver Wyman). Dr. Giovinazzo received his BA in sociology from Princeton, and his MBA in analytic finance, economics, and statistics, as well as a PhD in finance from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago. He wrote his undergraduate thesis for Dr. Kahneman (winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in Economics) while at Princeton, and Dr. Thaler (“Father of Behavioral Finance” and winner of the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics) was his dissertation co-chair at the University of Chicago. Dr. Giovinazzo holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society of San Francisco. He is an owner of the firm and a member of the Board of Directors.