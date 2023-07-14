Home
Trending ETFs

Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
FTESX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.32 -0.01 -0.08%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Adv (TEMZX) Primary Retirement (FTESX) A (TEMMX) C (TCEMX) Retirement (FTEQX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund

FTESX | Fund

$12.32

$411 M

2.18%

$0.27

2.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.3%

1 yr return

6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$411 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.72%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    179583
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chetan Sehgal

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies located in “emerging market countries.” Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be emerging or developing by the United Nations or the countries' authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.

The Fund invests predominantly in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock and related depositary receipts. The investment manager employs a strategy of investing in securities of companies with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the range of the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index and:

·whose principal securities trading markets are in emerging market countries; or

·that derive at least 50% of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in emerging market countries; or

·that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries; or

·that are linked to currencies of emerging market countries; or

·that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, emerging market countries.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, bottom-up, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

Read More

FTESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -11.0% 30.2% 61.30%
1 Yr 6.3% -12.7% 29.2% 73.31%
3 Yr 2.0%* -16.8% 12.9% 23.35%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 78.05%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 21.93%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -50.1% 7.2% 61.75%
2021 5.3% -18.2% 13.6% 5.04%
2020 2.1% -7.2% 79.7% 89.05%
2019 0.9% -4.4% 9.2% 99.24%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 44.26%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.3% -30.3% 30.2% 59.03%
1 Yr 6.3% -48.9% 29.2% 67.48%
3 Yr 2.0%* -16.1% 12.9% 24.86%
5 Yr -2.6%* -9.8% 36.3% 78.69%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 20.81%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -50.1% 7.2% 61.75%
2021 5.3% -18.2% 13.6% 5.04%
2020 2.1% -7.2% 79.7% 89.05%
2019 0.9% -4.4% 9.2% 99.24%
2018 -3.8% -7.2% 7.0% 51.48%

NAV & Total Return History

FTESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTESX Category Low Category High FTESX % Rank
Net Assets 411 M 717 K 102 B 51.15%
Number of Holdings 89 10 6734 60.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 124 M 340 K 19.3 B 52.25%
Weighting of Top 10 30.13% 2.8% 71.7% 57.62%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTESX % Rank
Stocks 		99.25% 0.90% 110.97% 18.59%
Cash 		0.75% -23.67% 20.19% 75.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 48.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 43.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 35.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 44.49%

FTESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.03% 41.06% 15.69%
Management Fee 1.40% 0.00% 2.00% 98.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 66.37%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.85% 73.06%

Sales Fees

FTESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.72% 0.00% 190.00% 24.48%

FTESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTESX Category Low Category High FTESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.18% 0.00% 12.61% 73.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTESX Category Low Category High FTESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.26% -1.98% 17.62% 67.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chetan Sehgal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 03, 2017

5.16

5.2%

Chetan Sehgal, CFA et V-P directeur, est directeur, Stratégies de marchés émergents mondiaux/actions à petite capitalisation pour le Groupe de gestion des actions de marchés émergents Templeton. Avant de se joindre à Franklin Templeton, il était analyste de notation principal pour le Credit Rating Information Services of India. Il détient un B. Ing de l’Université de Bombay et un diplôme de cycle supérieur en finance et en politique d’entreprise de l’Indian Institute of Management à Bangalore.

Vikas Chiranewal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2021

0.83

0.8%

Vikas Chiranewal is a senior executive director with research responsibilities for companies in India and small cap companies across global emerging markets (GEM). In his role as a senior research team member for the GEM/Asia small cap strategy, he is responsible for generating new ideas, coordinating small cap research efforts and leveraging group's resources to add value across funds within the GEM/Asia small cap strategies. Mr. Chiranewal also manages Templeton India Growth Fund and Templeton India Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2006, Mr. Chiranewal was a senior associate for Morgan Stanley's equity research team. Before his post-graduate diploma, he worked for McKinsey & Co.'s global research team. Mr. Chiranewal holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi university and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

