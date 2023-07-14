Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of small cap companies located in “emerging market countries.” Emerging market countries include those currently considered to be emerging or developing by the United Nations or the countries' authorities or by S&P Dow Jones, Morgan Stanley Capital International or Russell index providers. The Fund considers frontier markets to be a subset of emerging markets and any investments in frontier markets will be counted toward the Fund’s 80% investment policy. These countries typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region (including Hong Kong), Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa.
The Fund invests predominantly in equity securities. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stock and related depositary receipts. The investment manager employs a strategy of investing in securities of companies with a market capitalization at the time of purchase within the range of the market capitalizations of companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index and:
·whose principal securities trading markets are in emerging market countries; or
·that derive at least 50% of their total revenue or profit from either goods or services produced or sales made in emerging market countries; or
·that have at least 50% of their assets in emerging market countries; or
·that are linked to currencies of emerging market countries; or
·that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, emerging market countries.
When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a fundamental research, bottom-up, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s profit and loss outlook, balance sheet strength, cash flow trends and asset value in relation to the current price of the company's securities.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.
|Period
|FTEQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.0%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|59.36%
|2021
|5.5%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|4.20%
|2020
|2.3%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|88.18%
|2019
|0.9%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|98.94%
|2018
|-3.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|40.49%
|FTEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTEQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|411 M
|717 K
|102 B
|51.53%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|10
|6734
|62.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|124 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|52.63%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.13%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|58.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTEQX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.25%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|19.36%
|Cash
|0.75%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|77.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|89.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|86.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|88.67%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|89.10%
|FTEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|34.31%
|Management Fee
|1.40%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|98.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|79.18%
|FTEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FTEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTEQX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|31.72%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|24.96%
|FTEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTEQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.49%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|94.63%
|FTEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FTEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTEQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|44.21%
|FTEQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 03, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Chetan Sehgal, CFA et V-P directeur, est directeur, Stratégies de marchés émergents mondiaux/actions à petite capitalisation pour le Groupe de gestion des actions de marchés émergents Templeton. Avant de se joindre à Franklin Templeton, il était analyste de notation principal pour le Credit Rating Information Services of India. Il détient un B. Ing de l’Université de Bombay et un diplôme de cycle supérieur en finance et en politique d’entreprise de l’Indian Institute of Management à Bangalore.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2021
0.83
0.8%
Vikas Chiranewal is a senior executive director with research responsibilities for companies in India and small cap companies across global emerging markets (GEM). In his role as a senior research team member for the GEM/Asia small cap strategy, he is responsible for generating new ideas, coordinating small cap research efforts and leveraging group's resources to add value across funds within the GEM/Asia small cap strategies. Mr. Chiranewal also manages Templeton India Growth Fund and Templeton India Equity Income Fund. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2006, Mr. Chiranewal was a senior associate for Morgan Stanley's equity research team. Before his post-graduate diploma, he worked for McKinsey & Co.'s global research team. Mr. Chiranewal holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Delhi university and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management in Lucknow. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
