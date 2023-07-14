Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of biotechnology companies and discovery research firms. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities. For the Fund’s investment purposes, a biotechnology company or discovery research firm is one that has at least 50% of its earnings derived from biotechnology activities, or at least 50% of its assets devoted to such activities, based on the company’s most recent fiscal year. Discovery research firms are in the early stages of drug research. Biotechnology activities are research, development, manufacture, and distribution of various biotechnological or biomedical products, services, and processes. This may include companies involved with genomics, genetic engineering, and gene therapy. It also includes companies involved in the application and development of biotechnology in areas such as health care, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. In addition to its investments in biotechnology companies, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity or debt securities of any type of issuer. The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in equity securities of smaller capitalization companies, which are generally companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment.

The Fund anticipates that, under normal conditions, it will invest more of its assets in U.S. securities than in securities of any other single country. It is currently anticipated that the Fund’s investments in foreign securities will not exceed 20% of its total assets. The Fund may buy foreign securities that are traded in the U.S. or in foreign markets, as well as American, European, and Global Depositary Receipts.

The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, pursuing a growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager seeks companies that have identifiable drivers of future earnings growth and that present, in the investment manager's opinion, the best trade-off between that potential earnings growth, business and financial risk, and valuation. Also, in seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings growth and cash flow growth or the potential to generate income.