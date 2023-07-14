The Fund is a "fund to funds" meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets in a combination of the Franklin Growth Fund, Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund, Franklin Mutual Shares Fund and Templeton Growth Fund (underlying funds) on a fixed percentage basis.

The Fund makes equal allocations (approximately 25%) to each of the underlying funds. The administrator rebalances the Fund's investments in the underlying funds whenever the actual allocations exceed plus or minus 3% of the pre-determined fixed allocation percentages. The Fund's Board may approve additional or different underlying funds for investment (without the approval of shareholders). These underlying funds, in turn, invest primarily in U.S. and foreign equity securities.