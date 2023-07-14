The Fund is a “fund of funds” meaning that it seeks to achieve its investment goal by investing its assets primarily in other funds (underlying funds), predominantly other Franklin Templeton and Legg Mason mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The Fund is designed for investors seeking the highest level of long-term total return that is consistent with a lower level of risk. The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with a shorter investment horizon.

Under normal market conditions, the investment manager allocates the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes of equity and fixed-income investments by investing primarily in a distinctly-weighted combination of underlying funds, based on each underlying fund's predominant asset class and strategy. These underlying funds, in turn, invest in a variety of U.S. and foreign equity and fixed-income securities, and may also have exposure to derivative instruments.

The investment manager uses the following as a general guide in allocating the Fund’s assets among the broad asset classes: 60% fixed-income funds; and 40% equity funds. These percentages may be changed from time to time by the Fund’s investment manager without the approval of shareholders, and may vary up to 10% from these percentages of Fund assets.

When selecting equity funds, the investment manager considers the underlying funds’ foreign and domestic exposure, market capitalization ranges, and investment style (growth vs. value). When selecting fixed-income funds, the investment manager focuses on income as a means of diversification to help offset the risk presented by exposure to equity investments and on maximizing income appropriate to each Fund’s specific risk profile. The investment manager considers the duration and maturity of the underlying funds’ portfolios. Certain fixed income funds may hold securities across the credit quality spectrum, including below investment grade or "junk" bonds. In addition, in selecting underlying funds the investment manager also considers the overall combination of the underlying funds in each asset class and the overall costs of investing in the underlying funds. In evaluating the risk level of the underlying funds, the investment manager analyzes such factors as: (a) relative and absolute performance, including correlations with other underlying funds as well as corresponding benchmarks, and (b) their volatility (the variability of returns from one period to the next).

The investment manager will vary the underlying funds’ allocation percentages based upon the Fund’s risk/return level. No more than 25% of the Fund’s assets may be invested in any one underlying fund, except that the Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in Franklin U.S. Government Securities Fund.