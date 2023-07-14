Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.0%
1 yr return
-3.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$274 M
Holdings in Top 10
94.9%
Expense Ratio 1.86%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 201.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FTAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-14.1%
|30.8%
|73.18%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-16.2%
|40.2%
|79.33%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.9%
|28.2%
|73.17%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.3%
|15.5%
|72.67%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-8.3%
|5.6%
|78.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|56.65%
|2021
|1.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|59.28%
|2020
|1.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|47.83%
|2019
|1.2%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|70.39%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|41.50%
|Period
|FTAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|69.83%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-52.8%
|40.2%
|78.21%
|3 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-21.5%
|28.2%
|72.84%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-14.1%
|16.6%
|76.71%
|10 Yr
|1.4%*
|-7.9%
|6.4%
|65.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|FTAGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|56.65%
|2021
|1.8%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|59.28%
|2020
|1.2%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|47.83%
|2019
|1.2%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|70.39%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|51.70%
|FTAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|274 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|29.61%
|Number of Holdings
|8
|3
|2670
|90.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|265 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|18.71%
|Weighting of Top 10
|94.89%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|6.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAGX % Rank
|Cash
|75.76%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|16.37%
|Stocks
|24.24%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|83.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|52.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|60.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|50.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|60.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAGX % Rank
|Technology
|18.37%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|43.33%
|Healthcare
|17.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|25.33%
|Financial Services
|17.04%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|43.33%
|Industrials
|10.98%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|48.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.83%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|44.00%
|Consumer Defense
|7.68%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|28.00%
|Communication Services
|6.11%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|64.67%
|Energy
|4.44%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|45.33%
|Utilities
|2.28%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|46.00%
|Real Estate
|2.24%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|42.67%
|Basic Materials
|2.19%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|69.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FTAGX % Rank
|US
|24.08%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|81.87%
|Non US
|0.16%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|78.36%
|FTAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.86%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|62.64%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|41.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|43.30%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|49.45%
|FTAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|2.50%
|5.75%
|22.22%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FTAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FTAGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|201.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|79.29%
|FTAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.34%
|63.13%
|FTAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FTAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FTAGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.21%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|67.23%
|FTAGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 26, 2019
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2019
|$1.171
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2009
12.72
12.7%
Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
