Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

-3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.1%

Net Assets

$274 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.86%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 201.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FTAGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Salient Tactical Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Salient Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 12, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    816516
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Guptill

Fund Description

div style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund’s investment strategy is designed to evaluate the market to determine whether the market as a whole or a particular sector or industry is undervalued or overvalued. Broadmark Asset Management LLC (“Broadmark” or the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to identify potential long and short investments that it believes offer the greatest risk-adjusted potential for returns. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to equity indices, sectors and industry groups that it believes are more attractive on a relative basis and may take short positions in equity indices, sectors or industry groups that it believes are less attractive on a relative basis. The Sub-Advisor will rely on a variety of factors to reach its determination of the relative value of potential investments, including valuation, monetary conditions, investor sentiment, and momentum factors. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Relative to the U.S. equity market, the Fund is expected to outperform during periods of higher volatility or when the U.S. equity market is falling. The Fund may underperform the U.S. equity market in other market environments. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund may employ both leveraged investment techniques as well as short positions which allow the Fund to obtain investment exposure that can range from 120% long to 100% short, as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. In most market conditions, the Fund maintains investment exposure between 100% long and 100% short, as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund invests in instruments providing exposure to securities market indices, industries or sectors within U.S. and overseas equity markets. These instruments primarily include exchange-traded funds (“ETF’s”) and futures on securities indices. The Fund may obtain exposure to equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including issuers in countries considered to be emerging market countries, in all market capitalization ranges, including small capitalization stocks. Under certain market conditions, the Fund may hold a substantial portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are of investment grade quality and of any maturity, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and/or money market or other funds that invest in these instruments. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"On occasion, the Fund may write covered put and call options and purchase put and call options on securities, securities indices and shares of ETFs. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to adjust risk and return of its overall investment positions. /div
Read More

FTAGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -14.1% 30.8% 73.18%
1 Yr -3.3% -16.2% 40.2% 79.33%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.9% 28.2% 73.17%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.3% 15.5% 72.67%
10 Yr -0.8%* -8.3% 5.6% 78.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -54.0% 17.4% 56.65%
2021 1.8% -22.5% 24.1% 59.28%
2020 1.2% -19.4% 24.1% 47.83%
2019 1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 70.39%
2018 -1.5% -14.0% 2.4% 41.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -33.0% 30.8% 69.83%
1 Yr -3.3% -52.8% 40.2% 78.21%
3 Yr -1.9%* -21.5% 28.2% 72.84%
5 Yr -1.1%* -14.1% 16.6% 76.71%
10 Yr 1.4%* -7.9% 6.4% 65.63%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTAGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.1% -54.0% 17.4% 56.65%
2021 1.8% -22.5% 24.1% 59.28%
2020 1.2% -19.4% 24.1% 47.83%
2019 1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 70.39%
2018 -1.5% -14.0% 2.4% 51.70%

NAV & Total Return History

FTAGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTAGX Category Low Category High FTAGX % Rank
Net Assets 274 M 818 K 5.18 B 29.61%
Number of Holdings 8 3 2670 90.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 265 M -175 M 1.1 B 18.71%
Weighting of Top 10 94.89% 1.5% 100.0% 6.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FidelityÂ® Inv MM Fds Government Instl 70.29%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future June 22 0.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTAGX % Rank
Cash 		75.76% -67.46% 106.99% 16.37%
Stocks 		24.24% -2.90% 119.13% 83.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 52.63%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 60.82%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 50.59%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 60.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTAGX % Rank
Technology 		18.37% 0.00% 43.24% 43.33%
Healthcare 		17.83% 0.00% 100.00% 25.33%
Financial Services 		17.04% 0.00% 83.83% 43.33%
Industrials 		10.98% 0.00% 31.93% 48.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.83% 0.00% 88.83% 44.00%
Consumer Defense 		7.68% 0.00% 33.38% 28.00%
Communication Services 		6.11% 0.00% 32.32% 64.67%
Energy 		4.44% 0.00% 32.57% 45.33%
Utilities 		2.28% 0.00% 21.71% 46.00%
Real Estate 		2.24% 0.00% 10.93% 42.67%
Basic Materials 		2.19% 0.00% 28.58% 69.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTAGX % Rank
US 		24.08% -24.26% 116.70% 81.87%
Non US 		0.16% -43.01% 95.82% 78.36%

FTAGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.86% 0.44% 13.51% 62.64%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 2.50% 41.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.30%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 49.45%

Sales Fees

FTAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 2.50% 5.75% 22.22%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FTAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTAGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 201.00% 0.00% 479.00% 79.29%

FTAGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTAGX Category Low Category High FTAGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.34% 63.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTAGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTAGX Category Low Category High FTAGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.21% -3.33% 2.16% 67.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTAGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTAGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Guptill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2009

12.72

12.7%

Mr. Guptill is the Founder and serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer at Broadmark Asset Management. Mr. Guptill began his career in 1979 at Paine, Webber, Jackson & Curtis. In 1994 Mr. Guptill joined McKinley Capital Management, as a Senior Portfolio Manager. He later became the firm's Chief Equity Strategist. Additionally, Mr. Guptill developed, launched and co-managed the firm's highly successful alternative investment portfolios. Mr. Guptill is a graduate of California State University, Chico with a B.A. in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

