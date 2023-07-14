div style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund’s investment strategy is designed to evaluate the market to determine whether the market as a whole or a particular sector or industry is undervalued or overvalued. Broadmark Asset Management LLC (“Broadmark” or the “Sub-Advisor”) seeks to identify potential long and short investments that it believes offer the greatest risk-adjusted potential for returns. The Fund seeks to gain exposure to equity indices, sectors and industry groups that it believes are more attractive on a relative basis and may take short positions in equity indices, sectors or industry groups that it believes are less attractive on a relative basis. The Sub-Advisor will rely on a variety of factors to reach its determination of the relative value of potential investments, including valuation, monetary conditions, investor sentiment, and momentum factors. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"Relative to the U.S. equity market, the Fund is expected to outperform during periods of higher volatility or when the U.S. equity market is falling. The Fund may underperform the U.S. equity market in other market environments. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund may employ both leveraged investment techniques as well as short positions which allow the Fund to obtain investment exposure that can range from 120% long to 100% short, as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. In most market conditions, the Fund maintains investment exposure between 100% long and 100% short, as a percentage of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"The Fund invests in instruments providing exposure to securities market indices, industries or sectors within U.S. and overseas equity markets. These instruments primarily include exchange-traded funds (“ETF’s”) and futures on securities indices. The Fund may obtain exposure to equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including issuers in countries considered to be emerging market countries, in all market capitalization ranges, including small capitalization stocks. Under certain market conditions, the Fund may hold a substantial portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents, fixed income securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are of investment grade quality and of any maturity, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and/or money market or other funds that invest in these instruments. /divdiv style="margin-top:0pt;margin-bottom:0pt;font-size:10pt;font-family:arial;"On occasion, the Fund may write covered put and call options and purchase put and call options on securities, securities indices and shares of ETFs. The Fund may purchase or write options in combination with each other (simultaneously writing call options and purchasing put options) to adjust risk and return of its overall investment positions. /div