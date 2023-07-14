Home
Trending ETFs

FSYNX (Mutual Fund)

FSYNX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund

FSYNX | Fund

$8.34

$3.4 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

9.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FSYNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Chow

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of companies in emerging markets, including equity investments that are tied economically to emerging markets, that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have proven or improving sustainability practices based on an evaluation of such companies' individual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile. Emerging markets include countries that have an emerging stock market as defined by MSCI, countries or markets with low- to- middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank, and other countries or markets with similar emerging characteristics. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using the Adviser's proprietary ESG ratings process to evaluate the current state of an issuer's sustainability practices using a data-driven framework that includes both proprietary and third-party data, and also provide a qualitative forward looking assessment of an issuer’s sustainability outlook provided by the Adviser's fundamental research analysts and ESG team. The Adviser's ESG ratings of issuers are derived from multiple factors, including an issuer's environmental profile, which may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to achieve a low carbon transition. An assessment of an issuer's social profile includes, but is not limited to, its approach to diversity and inclusion, human capital management, data privacy, product safety and human rights. With respect to governance, the independence and diversity of an issuer’s board, its compensation practices and board oversight of critical ESG issues are considered as part of the assessment. These factors are weighted based on how material the Adviser believes each factor is to an issuer’s financial outlook, and not all factors may be applicable to all issuers. Investing in issuers that the Adviser believes deliver tangible environmental or social impact through core business operations. An assessment of the impact characteristics of an issuer may involve corporate engagement and an analysis of issuer alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using qualitative analysis as well as proprietary or third-party data. For example, issuers that provide access to clean water, education, or clean energy through their core business may be considered to deliver tangible impact. Allocating investments across different emerging market countries. In addition to the ESG ratings process, using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.
Read More

FSYNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSYNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -11.0% 30.2% 34.87%
1 Yr 9.3% -12.7% 29.2% 51.47%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSYNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSYNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -30.3% 30.2% 33.42%
1 Yr 9.3% -48.9% 29.2% 47.50%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSYNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -50.1% 7.2% N/A
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSYNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSYNX Category Low Category High FSYNX % Rank
Net Assets 3.4 M 717 K 102 B 96.93%
Number of Holdings 92 10 6734 55.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.1 M 340 K 19.3 B 97.95%
Weighting of Top 10 43.35% 2.8% 71.7% 14.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 9.07%
  2. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 5.00%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd ADR 4.86%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYNX % Rank
Stocks 		99.93% 0.90% 110.97% 7.31%
Cash 		0.07% -23.67% 20.19% 90.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 83.95%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 81.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 81.85%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 83.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYNX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.90% 0.00% 48.86% 41.91%
Technology 		22.06% 0.00% 47.50% 49.94%
Communication Services 		12.88% 0.00% 39.29% 11.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.63% 0.00% 48.94% 43.21%
Basic Materials 		7.72% 0.00% 30.03% 54.08%
Consumer Defense 		6.23% 0.00% 28.13% 48.12%
Energy 		6.01% 0.00% 24.80% 24.58%
Industrials 		3.87% 0.00% 43.53% 80.47%
Healthcare 		3.87% 0.00% 93.26% 53.95%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 17.15% 55.50%
Utilities 		0.32% 0.00% 39.12% 66.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYNX % Rank
Non US 		99.02% -4.71% 112.57% 16.82%
US 		0.91% -1.60% 104.72% 45.57%

FSYNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSYNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% 12.61%
Management Fee 0.77% 0.00% 2.00% 32.48%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FSYNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 0.40% 5.75% 95.96%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSYNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSYNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

FSYNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSYNX Category Low Category High FSYNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 53.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSYNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSYNX Category Low Category High FSYNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSYNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSYNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Chow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

John Chow is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). He joined the Select portfolio management team in 2011 and is the co-manager for FIAM Select Emerging Market strategy. He joined Fidelity's quantitative equity group in 1994, and has managed assets for institutional and individual investors since 1997. Mr. Chow earned his bachelor of science degree in computer engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

