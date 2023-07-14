Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund

mutual fund
FSYMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.85 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSQIX) Primary M (FSYMX) Inst (FSQZX) Other (FSYRX) C (FSYCX) A (FSQAX)
FSYMX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.85 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSQIX) Primary M (FSYMX) Inst (FSQZX) Other (FSYRX) C (FSYCX) A (FSQAX)
FSYMX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.85 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FSQIX) Primary M (FSYMX) Inst (FSQZX) Other (FSYRX) C (FSYCX) A (FSQAX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund

FSYMX | Fund

$8.85

$3.23 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

15.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.23 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund

FSYMX | Fund

$8.85

$3.23 M

0.00%

-

FSYMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity Sustainable International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    M
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Niamh Brodie-Machura

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in equity securities of companies that Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) (the Adviser) believes have proven or improving sustainability practices based on an evaluation of such companies' individual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) profile. Normally investing primarily in non-U.S. securities. Using the Adviser’s proprietary ESG ratings process to evaluate the current state of an issuer’s sustainability practices using a data-driven framework that includes both proprietary and third-party data, and also provide a qualitative forward looking assessment of an issuer’s sustainability outlook provided by the Adviser’s fundamental research analysts and ESG team. The Adviser’s ESG ratings of issuers are derived from multiple factors, including an issuer’s environmental profile, which may include, but is not limited to, carbon and toxic emissions, water management, waste management, vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, and research and investment into products, services, and energies that reduce emissions and/or provide opportunities to achieve a low carbon transition. An assessment of an issuer's social profile includes, but is not limited to, its approach to diversity and inclusion, human capital management, data privacy, product safety and human rights. With respect to governance, the independence and diversity of an issuer’s board, its compensation practices and board oversight of critical ESG issues are considered as part of the assessment. These factors are weighted based on how material the Adviser believes each factor is to an issuer’s financial outlook, and not all factors may be applicable to all issuers. Investing in issuers that the Adviser believes deliver tangible environmental or social impact through core business operations. An assessment of the impact characteristics of an issuer may involve corporate engagement and an analysis of issuer alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals using qualitative analysis as well as proprietary or third-party data. For example, issuers that provide access to clean water, education, or clean energy through their core business may be considered to deliver tangible impact. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. In addition to the ESG ratings process, using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Employing sustainable investing exclusion criteria to avoid investments in issuers that are directly engaged in, and/or derive significant revenue from, certain industries. Please see “Fund Basics – Investment Details – Sustainable Investing Exclusions” for additional information.
Read More

FSYMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% 2.1% 19.2% 70.07%
1 Yr 15.8% -20.6% 27.8% 68.51%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.6% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -16.4% 19.2% 67.80%
1 Yr 15.8% -27.2% 27.8% 64.26%
3 Yr N/A* -14.5% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSYMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -43.6% 71.3% N/A
2021 N/A -15.4% 9.4% N/A
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSYMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSYMX Category Low Category High FSYMX % Rank
Net Assets 3.23 M 1.02 M 369 B 98.44%
Number of Holdings 86 1 10801 63.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 791 K 0 34.5 B 98.57%
Weighting of Top 10 29.85% 1.9% 101.9% 30.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 3.51%
  2. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  3. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  4. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  5. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  6. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  7. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  8. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  9. Sony Group Corp 3.51%
  10. Sony Group Corp 3.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.52% 0.00% 122.60% 72.93%
Cash 		3.48% -65.15% 100.00% 21.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 39.66%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 60.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 34.95%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 40.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYMX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.63% 0.00% 47.75% 27.66%
Industrials 		17.38% 5.17% 99.49% 17.03%
Technology 		14.94% 0.00% 36.32% 19.80%
Healthcare 		14.42% 0.00% 21.01% 17.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.06% 0.00% 36.36% 57.35%
Consumer Defense 		7.63% 0.00% 32.29% 80.64%
Basic Materials 		7.54% 0.00% 23.86% 64.48%
Utilities 		4.78% 0.00% 13.68% 11.35%
Energy 		1.36% 0.00% 16.89% 89.96%
Communication Services 		1.36% 0.00% 21.69% 97.38%
Real Estate 		0.89% 0.00% 14.59% 66.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSYMX % Rank
Non US 		93.65% 0.00% 124.02% 64.76%
US 		2.87% -7.71% 68.98% 35.09%

FSYMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.02% 26.51% 12.07%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.60% 51.57%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 71.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FSYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.50% 3.50% 5.75% 97.80%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSYMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 247.00% N/A

FSYMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSYMX Category Low Category High FSYMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 13.15% 52.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSYMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSYMX Category Low Category High FSYMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.93% 6.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSYMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSYMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Niamh Brodie-Machura

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

William Kennedy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 10, 2022

0.3

0.3%

Kennedy joined Fidelity in 1994 as an research analyst and manager in Hong Kong covering investment opportunities in India and the regional power sector. He also served as director of research for Southeast Asia from 1996 through January 1998. He currently serves as a portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×