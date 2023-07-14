Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.1%
1 yr return
9.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$3.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.4%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FSYKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|37.80%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|53.90%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSYKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|FSYKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.1%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|36.36%
|1 Yr
|9.1%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|49.81%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.1%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSYKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|FSYKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.4 M
|717 K
|102 B
|96.42%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|10
|6734
|54.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.1 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|97.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.35%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|14.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.93%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|6.67%
|Cash
|0.07%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|90.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|49.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|44.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|37.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|45.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.90%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|41.40%
|Technology
|22.06%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|49.03%
|Communication Services
|12.88%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|11.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.63%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|42.69%
|Basic Materials
|7.72%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|53.56%
|Consumer Defense
|6.23%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|47.48%
|Energy
|6.01%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|24.06%
|Industrials
|3.87%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|79.82%
|Healthcare
|3.87%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|53.30%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|54.98%
|Utilities
|0.32%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|65.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Non US
|99.02%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|16.30%
|US
|0.91%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|45.06%
|FSYKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|41.06%
|1.68%
|Management Fee
|0.77%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|31.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|85.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FSYKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|40.26%
|FSYKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSYKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|FSYKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|73.79%
|FSYKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FSYKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSYKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|FSYKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 10, 2022
0.3
0.3%
John Chow is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM). He joined the Select portfolio management team in 2011 and is the co-manager for FIAM Select Emerging Market strategy. He joined Fidelity's quantitative equity group in 1994, and has managed assets for institutional and individual investors since 1997. Mr. Chow earned his bachelor of science degree in computer engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a CFA charterholder and a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...