3.0%
1 yr return
3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$13.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 3.30%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Focused SCV Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of U.S. companies with small market capitalizations (“small cap companies”) that the Fund’s investment adviser, Clifford Capital Partners, LLC (the “Adviser”), believes are trading at a discount to what they are worth at the time of purchase and have the potential for capital appreciation with acceptable downside risks. The Adviser considers a company to be a small cap company if its market capitalization is no larger than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time a new position is established, based on the index data as of the end of the previous calendar quarter. The market capitalization of the largest company in the index is subject to change. As of December 31, 2021, the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index was $22.20 billion. This investment policy may be changed by the Focused SCV Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.
The Adviser uses a disciplined “bottom-up” selection process to identify equity securities of companies that appear to be selling at a discount to the Adviser’s assessment of their potential value. To evaluate a company’s potential value, the Adviser uses analysis techniques such as normalized price multiples (including price to earnings, price to book value, and price to cash flow); estimated private market value; liquidation analysis; discounted cash flow analysis; and dividend discount models.
The Adviser strives to buy stocks at a discount to intrinsic value, taking advantage of price dislocations caused by short-term investor orientation, herd influences, and other irrational investor behavior. The Adviser also buys stocks at a discount resulting from the increasing market clout of passive investors and investors who rely on non-company-specific analysis, such as investors who trade funds and ETFs of entire sectors or industries rather than individual stocks. These investment opportunities arise when, in the opinion of the Adviser, the expectations implied in a company’s stock price are too low relative to the firm’s long-term earnings power or to its current assets.
The overall portfolio construction methodology is guided by a dynamic mix of two types of stocks:
|●
|Core Value stocks – investments in companies the Adviser believes are high-quality companies that earn high returns on capital. These stocks will represent 50-75% of the Focused SCV Fund’s holdings.
|●
|Deep Value stocks – opportunistic investments in companies the Adviser believes are deeply-undervalued. These stocks, plus the Fund’s cash holdings, will represent the remaining 25-50% of the Focused SCV Fund.
The Focused SCV Fund will normally hold between 25 and 35 securities. The Adviser believes that maintaining a relatively small number of portfolio holdings allows each security to have a meaningful impact on the portfolio’s results. The number of securities held by the Focused SCV Fund may occasionally differ from this range at times such as when the portfolio manager is accumulating new positions, phasing out and exiting positions, or responding to exceptional market conditions.
|Period
|FSVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.0%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|88.72%
|1 Yr
|3.7%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|62.04%
|3 Yr
|8.9%*
|-15.7%
|112.5%
|74.60%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.5%
|42.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.5 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|93.29%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|10
|1551
|97.16%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.24 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|93.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.27%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|7.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.57%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|73.74%
|Cash
|3.43%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|24.51%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|29.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|28.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|27.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|28.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSVRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.93%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|54.53%
|Technology
|20.33%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|2.65%
|Industrials
|14.38%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|79.03%
|Consumer Defense
|9.90%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|5.08%
|Healthcare
|9.85%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|11.48%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.78%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|87.86%
|Communication Services
|6.35%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|5.96%
|Energy
|4.24%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|81.46%
|Basic Materials
|4.24%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|65.78%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|85.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|95.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSVRX % Rank
|US
|93.03%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|64.99%
|Non US
|3.54%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|42.45%
|FSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.30%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|4.85%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|78.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|40.45%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|FSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|15.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|252.00%
|85.88%
|FSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|48.60%
|FSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.38%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|51.99%
|FSVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ryan P. Batchelor is Principal, co-founder and Portfolio Manager at Clifford Capital Partners. Prior to founding Clifford in April of 2010, Ryan served as a Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Capital Management from 2007 to 2010 for the Disciplined Value team, which managed a Morningstar-rated five-star mid-cap mutual fund. Ryan was a generalist, scouring all sectors of the market but also had specific responsibility for the financial services sector. Ryan was commended for timely trading recommendations at advantageous buying and selling points and for quick and thorough company- specific and industry-wide analyses in an environment of rapid change and disruption. Before joining Wells Capital Management, Ryan was an Equity Strategist and Analyst with Morningstar, Inc. for three years where he served as specialty finance analyst and team leader. He initiated the five-page InternationalInvestor section in the firm's flagship StockInvestor monthly stock investment newsletter and implemented department-wide improvements to Morningstar's foreign coverage universe. Ryan was quoted regularly in local and national media, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Economist, Financial Times, USA Today, and US News & World Report. He also made live television appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV, as well as radio spots on NPR, Bloomberg Radio and local stations. Ryan graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University - Hawaii in 1999 with a BS in Accounting and received his MBA in Finance from the Marriott School of Management at Brigham Young University in 2004. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.18
|3.58
