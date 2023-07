Ruth Nagle is portfolio manager of Fidelity Investments in 2019, Ms. Nagle has worked as a research analyst and portfolio manager. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Nagle served as a Managing Director at Blackrock from 2013 to 2019. Perviously, Ms. Nagle is an investment analyst of Federated Investors, her employer since July 1998. Prior to that, she served as an equity research associate with Bartlett & Co., her employer from 1989 through 1995.