Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund

mutual fund
FSTZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.45 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Other (FSTZX) Primary
FSTZX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.45 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Other (FSTZX) Primary
FSTZX (Mutual Fund)

Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.45 -0.03 -0.32%
primary theme
TIPS
share class
Other (FSTZX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund

FSTZX | Fund

$9.45

$6.54 B

0.00%

$0.00

-

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

-4.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.54 B

Holdings in Top 10

59.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 33.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund

FSTZX | Fund

$9.45

$6.54 B

0.00%

$0.00

-

FSTZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Series 0-5 Year Inflation-Protected Bond Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Bettencourt

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in inflation-protected debt securities included in the Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index, which is composed of inflation-protected debt securities issued by the U.S. Treasury with remaining maturities of less than 5 years. Using statistical sampling techniques based on duration, maturity, interest rate sensitivity, security structure, and credit quality to attempt to replicate the returns of the Bloomberg US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index using a smaller number of securities. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default) and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.
Read More

FSTZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -10.2% 200.9% 10.00%
1 Yr -4.6% -19.6% 151.3% 24.76%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.3% -2.9% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 3.8% N/A
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -2.3% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -20.7% 200.9% 9.52%
1 Yr -4.6% -19.6% 151.3% 24.76%
3 Yr N/A* -30.3% 8.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -18.4% 9.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -52.3% -2.9% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 3.8% N/A
2020 N/A -11.0% 7.7% N/A
2019 N/A 0.2% 4.1% N/A
2018 N/A -1.9% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSTZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSTZX Category Low Category High FSTZX % Rank
Net Assets 6.54 B 6.3 M 61.7 B 21.80%
Number of Holdings 23 6 1306 88.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.59 B -122 M 35.7 B 17.06%
Weighting of Top 10 59.53% 9.2% 100.0% 48.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 7.45%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.29%
  3. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 6.21%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 6.19%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 6.10%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 6.06%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 5.98%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.75%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.625% 5.59%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.125% 5.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTZX % Rank
Bonds 		88.17% 59.62% 150.30% 93.84%
Cash 		11.83% -50.72% 30.48% 3.79%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.58% 46.92%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 33.18%
Other 		0.00% -1.41% 29.91% 29.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.96% 57.35%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTZX % Rank
Government 		88.17% 6.70% 112.97% 37.44%
Cash & Equivalents 		11.83% 0.00% 18.36% 11.37%
Derivative 		0.00% -20.72% 17.98% 47.87%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 58.03% 78.20%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 50.64% 77.73%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.28% 46.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTZX % Rank
US 		88.17% 13.82% 120.98% 83.89%
Non US 		0.00% -8.42% 54.30% 70.14%

FSTZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 8.35% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 1.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FSTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSTZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 33.00% 0.00% 246.00% 37.81%

FSTZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSTZX Category Low Category High FSTZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 10.33% 14.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSTZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSTZX Category Low Category High FSTZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.33% -0.06% 6.71% 63.46%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSTZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSTZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Bettencourt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2021

0.8

0.8%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Brandon Bettencourt has worked as a research associate, portfolio analyst, and portfolio manager.

Richard Munclinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2021

0.8

0.8%

Richard Munclinger is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Munclinger is responsible for managing all of Fidelity's fixed income index funds, as well as the inflation-protected debt sub-portfolio of Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Real Return Funds. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munclinger was a quantitative analyst working with the Core/Core Plus/Tactical Bond investment team on asset allocation and risk management. Prior to joining Fidelity in August 2016, Mr. Munclinger worked as a senior quantitative an analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, he was a model validation manager at Freddie Mac and an economist at International Monetary Fund. He has been in the financial industry since 2014. Mr. Munclinger earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Cape Town. Additionally, he earned his master of science degree, as well as his PhD, in finance from George Washington University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 20.51 6.56 11.1

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×