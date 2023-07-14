Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.51
-
0.89%
$0.08
0.01%
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-4.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 2.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
$8.51
-
0.89%
$0.08
0.01%
|Period
|FSTQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-10.4%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSTQX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-15.2%
|-2.4%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-4.7%
|-12.6%
|-2.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.6%
|4.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|3.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.0%
|4.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSTQX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|21.8 M
|93.5 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|425
|5
|7040
|65.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.34 B
|-839 M
|6.06 B
|8.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.64%
|6.1%
|100.0%
|67.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSTQX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.60%
|36.86%
|100.73%
|3.79%
|Cash
|6.40%
|-2.75%
|67.17%
|80.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.70%
|88.64%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.73%
|84.09%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.93%
|0.72%
|75.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.16%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSTQX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.89%
|0.00%
|2.20%
|40.91%
|FSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSTQX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.21%
|-0.30%
|3.10%
|96.95%
|FSTQX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 10, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Brandon Bettencourt has worked as a research associate, portfolio analyst, and portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Lewis has worked as a managing director of research in the UK, research analyst, and a portfolio manager.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2021
0.75
0.8%
Richard Munclinger is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Munclinger is responsible for managing all of Fidelity's fixed income index funds, as well as the inflation-protected debt sub-portfolio of Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Real Return Funds. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munclinger was a quantitative analyst working with the Core/Core Plus/Tactical Bond investment team on asset allocation and risk management. Prior to joining Fidelity in August 2016, Mr. Munclinger worked as a senior quantitative an analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, he was a model validation manager at Freddie Mac and an economist at International Monetary Fund. He has been in the financial industry since 2014. Mr. Munclinger earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Cape Town. Additionally, he earned his master of science degree, as well as his PhD, in finance from George Washington University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.12
|31.42
|5.43
|0.92
