Fidelity® Series International Developed Markets Bond Index Fund

FSTQX | Fund

$8.51

-

0.89%

$0.08

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Fidelity® Series International Developed Markets Bond Index Fund

FSTQX | Fund

$8.51

-

0.89%

$0.08

0.01%

FSTQX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Series International Developed Markets Bond Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brandon Bettencourt

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in debt securities included in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasury ex USD, ex Emerging Markets, RIC Capped, Float Adjusted Index (Hedged USD) , which is a multi-currency benchmark that includes fixed-rate treasury securities from developed markets issuers while excluding USD denominated debt. Using statistical sampling techniques based on duration, maturity, interest rate sensitivity, security structure, and credit quality to attempt to replicate the returns of the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasury ex USD, ex Emerging Markets, RIC Capped, Float Adjusted Index (Hedged USD) using a smaller number of securities. Hedging the fund's foreign currency exposures utilizing forward foreign currency exchange contracts. Engaging in transactions that have a leveraging effect on the fund, including investments in derivatives - such as swaps (interest rate, total return, and credit default), options, and futures contracts - and forward-settling securities, to adjust the fund's risk exposure.
Read More

FSTQX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.2% -2.4% N/A
1 Yr -4.7% -10.4% -2.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.2% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -9.4% -0.6% N/A
2021 N/A -1.3% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.1% N/A
2018 N/A -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.2% -2.4% N/A
1 Yr -4.7% -12.6% -2.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -1.6% 4.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.1% 3.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FSTQX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -9.4% -0.6% N/A
2021 N/A -1.3% 7.0% N/A
2020 N/A 0.5% 200.9% N/A
2019 N/A -15.5% 3.3% N/A
2018 N/A 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FSTQX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FSTQX Category Low Category High FSTQX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 21.8 M 93.5 B N/A
Number of Holdings 425 5 7040 65.91%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.34 B -839 M 6.06 B 8.33%
Weighting of Top 10 18.64% 6.1% 100.0% 67.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.49%
  2. Japan (Government Of) 0.1% 3.88%
  3. Japan (Government Of) 0.4% 2.81%
  4. Canada (Government of) 0.25% 1.59%
  5. France (Republic Of) 2.75% 1.26%
  6. Japan (Government Of) 2.4% 1.24%
  7. Japan (Government Of) 0.4% 1.24%
  8. Japan (Government Of) 0.1% 1.19%
  9. Japan (Government Of) 2.5% 1.15%
  10. Canada (Government of) 0.5% 1.12%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FSTQX % Rank
Bonds 		93.60% 36.86% 100.73% 3.79%
Cash 		6.40% -2.75% 67.17% 80.30%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 88.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.73% 84.09%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.16% 100.00%

FSTQX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% 0.02% 1.81% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 0.83% 1.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FSTQX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.00% 2.00% 402.00% 0.90%

FSTQX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FSTQX Category Low Category High FSTQX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.89% 0.00% 2.20% 40.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FSTQX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FSTQX Category Low Category High FSTQX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.21% -0.30% 3.10% 96.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FSTQX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FSTQX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brandon Bettencourt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2008, Brandon Bettencourt has worked as a research associate, portfolio analyst, and portfolio manager.

Michael Foggin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Michael Foggin is a portfolio manager at Fidelity Institutional Asset Management (FIAM), an investment organization within Fidelity Investments’ asset management division that is dedicated to serving the needs of consultants and institutional investors, such as defined benefit and defined contribution plans, endowments and financial advisors. In this role, he manages the Global and International Credit Portfolios as part of the Global Fixed Income Team. Prior to joining Fidelity in July 2012, Mr. Foggin was a Fixed Income portfolio manager at Schroders from 2006 to 2012. Previously he worked

Andrew Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2009, Mr. Lewis has worked as a managing director of research in the UK, research analyst, and a portfolio manager.

Richard Munclinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2021

0.75

0.8%

Richard Munclinger is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Munclinger is responsible for managing all of Fidelity's fixed income index funds, as well as the inflation-protected debt sub-portfolio of Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Strategic Real Return Funds. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Munclinger was a quantitative analyst working with the Core/Core Plus/Tactical Bond investment team on asset allocation and risk management. Prior to joining Fidelity in August 2016, Mr. Munclinger worked as a senior quantitative an analyst at State Street Global Advisors (SSgA). Previously, he was a model validation manager at Freddie Mac and an economist at International Monetary Fund. He has been in the financial industry since 2014. Mr. Munclinger earned his bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Cape Town. Additionally, he earned his master of science degree, as well as his PhD, in finance from George Washington University. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

